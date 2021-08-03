Registration open for 8th Circuit Judicial Conference

Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference, October 27 - 29, 2021, Colorado Springs, Colorado Registration is now open. You may register for the conference at: www.yesevents.com/8thCircuitJC

The judges of the Eighth Circuit courts invite you to join them October 27 - 29, 2021, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado for the Judicial Conference. This is a full conference for all judges and members of the Bar.

The conference will offer an exceptional program of speakers and panelists on a broad range of civil, criminal, and bankruptcy topics. We are very pleased that the Honorable Brett M. Kavanaugh, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will be our esteemed guest and conference speaker at the conference luncheon on Thursday, October 28.

The bench/bar reception, co-hosted by the Eighth Circuit Bar Association and the Minnesota Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, will take place at The Broadmoor on Thursday evening, October 28. You can also look forward to enjoying the many sites and activities in and around Colorado Springs.

We hope you will join us at The Broadmoor in October!