BOARD MEMBER AND INTERNATIONAL ADVISOR SUSAN HOLLIDAY AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Susan Holliday of Washington, DC.Susan serves as a board member for Tribal Planet Inc. and an advisory board member of Solera Holdings Inc. She is a global strategic financial services advisor with executive experience at companies and organizations like UBS, Swiss Re, and the World Bank Group. She has extensive knowledge of capital markets, emerging markets, and technology, focusing on identifying emerging trends, risks, and opportunities and capitalizing on those for the benefit of all stakeholders.“Susan’s experience and guidance to clients are both highly regarded and impactful,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “The breadth of her work across tech and finance, along with her guidance to groups like the IFC, means the benefits of the knowledge she gained through our program will see wide reach,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.Susan was a member of the DCRO Institute’s first guided study cohort for the Certificate in Risk Governance Program. In guided study cohorts, executives and board members collaborate on case studies, address current headline issues, and put into practice the knowledge they gained from the program, all under the guidance of a highly regarded and practicing board member or executive.“This is a very comprehensive program with excellent presenters,” said Ms. Holliday. “As I joined a guided study cohort with live discussions, I also benefitted from different perspectives that deepened my understanding and furthered my interest in collaborative work with other board members.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

