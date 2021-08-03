Global Mobile Device Management Market Projected to Hit $24,161.1 Million and Grow with a Remarkable CAGR of 28.2% in the 2019 to 2027 Timeframe – Exclusive [170 pages] Business Forecast Report by Research Dive

The global mobile device management market is estimated to witness outstanding growth in the 2019-2027 timeframe. Increasing implementation of mobile device management software by several businesses is boosting the market growth. The small and medium sub-segment, cloud sub-segment, and retail sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report on the global mobile device management market to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to hit $24,161.1 million, growing with a remarkable CAGR of 28.2% in the 2019-2027 timeframe. The report is an in-depth study presenting all-inclusive lookout of the present scenario and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and promises to be a reliable source of data and wide-ranging market insights for new entrants, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Mobile Device Management Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/412

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market Growth:

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the mobile device management market in 2020. Numerous companies have adopted work-from-home working model through cloud services, which is fueling the implementation of mobile device management software by these companies during the pandemic period. This factor is greatly contributing to the market growth.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Mobile Device Management Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/412

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Various benefits of mobile device management software such as increased device security, supportability, and company functionality by offering user flexibility are thriving the global mobile device management market growth. Moreover, a significant rise in security concerns and the growing need to safeguard company data are expected to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period. However, rising implementation of strict rules and regulation by government authorities for controlling the confidentiality of data by organizations is expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

The report segments the global mobile device management market into organization size, deployment types, industrial vertical, and region.

Small and Medium Sub-Segment to Witness Significant Growth

The small and medium sub-segment of the organization size segment is anticipated to undergo remarkable growth by rising with a CAGR of 29.7% in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is chiefly because of the growing use of different types of mobile device software to perform companies’ operational work owing to various benefits of mobile device management software.

Cloud Sub-Segment to Hold Observe Market Growth

The cloud sub-segment of the deployment types segment is projected to grow extensively with a CAGR of 29.9% in the projected period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because implementing cloud technology in mobile device management software improves the efficacy of the employees as the organization can permit them to do their job remotely and can also access required data from anywhere at any time without the need to compromise the security of organizational data.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Retail Sub-Segment to Perceive Maximum Growth

The retail sub-segment of the industrial vertical segment is projected to undergo maximum growth with a CAGR of 29.4% in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the rising use of mobile devices by retailers for numerous operational applications for maintaining the security of the data.

Asia-Pacific Region to Unlock Profitable Growth Opportunities

The report analyzes the global mobile device management market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to unveil lucrative opportunities, rising with a CAGR of 29.1% in the projected period. The growth of this region market is mostly due to the shifting of many companies in this region owing availability of the skilful labors and affordable investment costs.

Key Players in the Market:

1. IBM

2. SAP SE

3. Google

4. Cisco System Inc.,

5. Microsoft

6. Samsung

7. Blackberry

8. Citrix Systems Inc.,

9. VMware Inc.,

10. Quest Software

For instance, in December 2020, Google, an American multinational technology company, launched Android Enterprise Essentials, a mobile device management as well as security solution for small businesses.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Data Center Power Market https://www.researchdive.com/415/data-center-power-market

5G Infrastructure Market https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/307/5g-infrastructure-market

Chatbot Market https://www.researchdive.com/5985/chatbot-market

Managed Services Market https://www.researchdive.com/388/managed-services-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521