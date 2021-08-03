Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market Share Will Surpass USD 3.50 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1.92 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2026, at 10.5% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Xiaomi Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Segway, Megawheels, GOTRAX, Shenzhen Iezway Technology and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Foldable Electric Scooter Market By Type (Unicycle and Two-wheel), By Load Variation (Maximum Load Below 200 Pounds and Maximum Load 200-250 pounds), By Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Other), By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, and Above 48V), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce and Retail Store), and By End-user (Children and Adult): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Foldable Electric Scooter Market size & share expected to reach to USD 3.50 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.92 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market: Overview

As the name suggests, a foldable electric scooter is an e-scooter that can be folded. A traditional electric scooter is kick scooters that require manual effort from the rider to propel forward. But electric scooters are powered by a motor making it an environmentally friendly mode of transport. The batteries feeding these motors do require regular charging, but depending on the capacity, some models possess a range of up to 60 miles. Foldable scooters usually will fold in half, at the point where the handlebar stem meets the deck – although some scooters may utilize less conventional folding methods. Foldable electric scooters are a boon to riders who must use public transport as part of their commute. Taking a bicycle or scooter onto a bus or metro system during the busy rush hour periods inconveniences other passengers and can be quite irritating when space is limited. As a foldable electric scooter is incredibly compact and will not occupy an unreasonable amount of room, it presents a good compromise.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/foldable-electric-scooter-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Xiaomi Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Segway

Megawheels

GOTRAX

Shenzhen Iezway Technology

Spacepac Industries Pty Ltd

Turboant

E-Twow

Hiboy

INOKIM

Glion

GOTRAX

Razor

Hover-1

Swagtron

Mercane Wheels

URB-E

Minimotors

XOOTR

Jetson

EcoReco

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/foldable-electric-scooter-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Foldable Electric Scooter Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Foldable Electric Scooter Market?

What are the top companies operative in Foldable Electric Scooter Market?

What segments are covered in Foldable Electric Scooter Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Foldable Electric Scooter Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/foldable-electric-scooter-market

Market Dynamics & Drivers

Increased concern about fuel consumption and air pollution is driving the market for foldable electric scooters

Foldable electric scooters are famous for their fuel-efficient application and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Electric scooters are lightweight and safe for the environment which is expected to surge to the growth of the foldable electric scooter during the forecast period. The Li-ion batteries have a higher density than sealed lead-acid batteries, making them lighter and more efficient. The increasing environmental concerns among consumers across the globe, regarding air pollution which is created by automobiles, influence consumers to use these scooters for commutation. For instance, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), in 2019, more than 70% of the U.S. citizens who had ridden a foldable electric scooter said they mostly used these scooters for transportation rather than recreation. Consumers ride these foldable electric scooters for convenience, portability, fun, cost, and reliability.

Also, a foldable electric scooter is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the scooters can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/foldable-electric-scooter-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.92 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 3.50 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 10.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Xiaomi Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Segway, Megawheels, GOTRAX, Shenzhen Iezway Technology, and Others Segments Covered Types, Load Variation, Battery Type, Voltage, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe and North Americas Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the foldable electric scooter market is bifurcated into unicycle and two-wheel. Based on load variation, the market is bifurcated into “Maximum Load below 200 Pounds” and “Maximum Load 200-250 pounds”. Based on battery type, the market is bifurcated into a sealed lead acid battery, lithium-ion battery, and other. Based on voltage, the market is bifurcated into 24V, 36V, 48V, and above 48V. Based on the distribution channel, the foldable electric scooter market is bifurcated into e-commerce and retail store. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into children and adults.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/foldable-electric-scooter-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis

North America Region Dominates the Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market

Based on regional segmentation, the foldable electric scooter market is divided into five major regions namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East, and Africa.

Presently, North America is estimated to be the largest market for foldable electric scooter and is expected to continue the trend owing to the presence of a high number of electric vehicle manufacturers. Moreover, the countries, such as the U.S. and Canada have a high consumer base for foldable electric scooters. For instance, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NATCO), in the U.S., approximately 84 million trips were taken on micromobility vehicles in 2018, 38.5 million of which were on a shared electric scooter.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for foldable electric scooters owing to the presence of top manufacturers, such as Xiaomi Corporation. The rising pollution and increasing provision of financial incentives by the government are increasing the demand for electric scooters in the region. China is the largest market for electric vehicles. China is the largest producer as well as consumer of electric vehicles in the world. For instance, according to the IEA report on global electric vehicles, the global stock of electric passenger cars was over 5 million in 2018, which increased around 63% compared to 2017. Among these, almost 43% of the electric passenger cars were on the road of China only.

Browse the full report “Foldable Electric Scooter Market By Type (Unicycle and Two-wheel), By Load Variation (Maximum Load Below 200 Pounds and Maximum Load 200-250 pounds), By Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Other), By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, and Above 48V), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce and Retail Store), and By End-user (Children and Adult): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/foldable-electric-scooter-market

The global foldable electric scooter market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Unicycle

Two-wheel

By Load Variation:

Maximum Load Below 200 Pounds

Maximum Load 200-250 pounds

By Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Others

By Voltage:

24V

36V

48V

Above 48V

By Distribution Channel:

E-Commerce

Retail Store

By End-User:

Children

Adult

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com