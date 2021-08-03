Oxygen Plant with 283 LPM capacity inaugurated at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Bangalore
As the fight against the Covid-19 continues, the collaboration of the social welfare and private sector to augment the medical infrastructure will further accelerate the relief efforts.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A much-needed oxygen plant has been installed in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Padmanabhanagar in Bangalore this Tuesday.
Ms.Deeksha Dinesh, Trustee of Ashraya Hastha Trust along with Dr Satish Jain President of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on Tuesday 3rd August 2021 inaugurated medical oxygen plant set up at the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Padmanabhanagar in Bangalore primarily funded by AHT Trust.
The Oxygen Plant will generate 283 liters per minute for supplying oxygen to the patients of the hospital and provides help to the healthcare facilities to manage peak consumption flows.
Dr Satish Jain – President of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital said “As the fight against the Covid-19 continues, the collaboration of the social welfare and private sector to augment the medical infrastructure will further accelerate the relief efforts. Private companies and trusts such as AHT trust have been supporting various organizations for Covid relief. This medical oxygen plant is the need of the hour in present situation” Satish Jain said in his address after the inauguration.
"With the installation of oxygen generation plants at most hospitals, the load on vendors supplying liquid medical oxygen will reduce and these will be able to cater to smaller hospitals," he said.
The hospitals in Bangalore struggled immensely during the second wave of the pandemic to keep the oxygen supply going. Cylinders had to be sent to oxygen plants to be filled and it could take well over 24 hours due to the queues being long.
“A stitch in time saves nine. Similarly, oxygen is vital for all living beings. AHT in these challenging times believes Life saved today could save many more in future with no expectations! In these tough times all of us are trying the best we can to survive and get through it. We as trustees only want to be able to help aid that for those who don't have the resources. We believe in working towards making a better world than what we live in. Equal opportunities to everyone” as said by Ms.Deeksha Dinesh from AHT.
Amid a possible third wave of Covid-19, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital was keen on installing their own oxygen generation plant to avoid a repeat of the oxygen crisis Bengaluru witnessed during the second wave. This plant will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all 80 oxygenated and ICU beds reserved for the Covid-19 ward.
On this occasion Raj Kumar Kandoi, Rajender Goel, Satish Jain, R.K.Poddar, Krishan Agarwal felicitated and honored Ms.Deeksha Dinesh for their contribution and support. Dr.Abhishek Modi, Dr.GopiKrishna, Dr.Kumar, Trustee Kamal Agarwal and administrator Pooja Guruprasad along with staff were present at the ceremony.
