Rybrevant Amivantamab Approval For Treatment For NSLC To Drive Global Bispecific Antibody Market

For the past few years, immunotherapy has emerged as a strong pillar in the management of cancer treatment, improving the prognosis of many patients with a wide range of solid as well as hematological malignancies. One of the major breakthroughs in immunotherapy was done by the development of bispecific antibodies which are dual targeting modalities and can simultaneously combine two epitopes. Their novel binding efficacy has prompted significant interest for a number of therapeutic conditions, both in cancer as well as other diseases. The growing interest in the therapeutic antibodies along with the rapid progress in antibody engineering has enabled the development of wide range of bispecific formats.

Recently, a novel bispecific antibody Rybrevant (Amivantamab) was granted approval by US FDA. Rybrevant is an EGF and MET directed bispecific antibody, developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EFGR) exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum based chemotherapy. Apart from US, the drug is expected to gain approval in Europe in the coming few years.

It has been observed that patients with NSCLC often develop resistance to drugs that target EFGR and MET individually, so researchers have developed Rybrevant (Amivantamab) which can act on both targets simultaneously, thus reducing the chance of developing resistance. The novel bispecific antibody was found to be more efficient than EFGR and MET inhibitors, which will aid in growth of market. The drug works by preventing ligands from binding to receptors, blocking signaling, marking the cancerous cells for antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity by natural killer cells and allowing macrophages to perform trogocytosis.

Apart from this, two other bispecific antibodies are also present in market including Blincyto and Hemlibra. These drugs have shown high adoption rates due to their dual binding efficacy and ability to overcome the limitations of already approved therapies. Although the bispecific antibodies have shown encouraging results, the market is mainly restricted by its high cost of treatment. The high cost of therapy limits the availability of the drug to all class of people. Moreover, the high investment in the research and development sector also restrains the growth of the market. However, despite several challenges the global bispecific antibody market will witness high growth in the market mainly due to the favorable reimbursement policies which significantly reduce the out of pocket cost in the therapy.

As per report findings, the global bispecific antibody market was valued around US$ 2.7 Billion in 2020 which is mainly due to the robust sales of Blincyto and Hemlibra. By 2026, it is analyzed that the market is expected to reach US$ 20 Billion which is mainly attributed to the high adoption rates of Amivantamab in NSCLC patients. Apart from this, several pharmaceutical companies such as Amgen, Roche, Pfizer, and others have robust pipeline of bispecific antibodies which are expected to gain approval during the forecasted period, thus driving the future of market. Currently, US holds the top position in the global market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively invest in research and development activities as well as increasing funding by the government to promote research and development. Apart from this, other regions such Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan are also expanding their markets to secure their position in the global market.

