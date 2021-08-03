Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030

The Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market has been estimated to reach a value of USD 158.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market has been estimated to reach a value of USD 158.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from. Meibography is a technique designed mainly for the in-vivo visualization of this glands. Meibography techniques are mainly classified into non-contact techniques and contact techniques.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-69828

The meibomian gland dysfunction treatment is classified into four types where grade 0 is a best level depicting appropriate functioning, and grade 4 states the highest level of evaporative eye dryness which considerably impacts the quality of the patient’s life. Increasing pollution, changing environmental situations, and significant use of electronic devices such as mobiles and laptops are the major factors causing to meibomian gland dysfunction treatment and dry eye syndrome.

The developing companies operating in the market are majorly focusing on addressing the unmet medical requirements to detect the major underlying causes of dry eye disease to offer the optimal solution to the meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market.

Increasing prevalence of dry eye disease, awareness among ophthalmologists, and technological innovations in the imaging analysis are anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period. On the other hand, accessibility of other substitute tests to identify the dry eye syndrome is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market, by Drug Type

Based on drug type, the meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market is segmented into cyclosporine, omega-3 supplements, antibacterial eye drops, steroids, AZR MD 001, TP 03, NOV03 (novatears), and HY02 – minocycline.

The antibacterial eye drops segment holds the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. Antibacterial eye drops relief the symptoms like dry eyes and also relief meibomian gland dysfunction treatment symptoms. This is expected to drive the segment growth.

Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Based on route of administration, the meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market is segmented into oral and topical.

The topical segment holds the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain largest market during the forecast period. Topical route of administration has been shown to be a potentially effective and well accepted treatment for meibomian gland dysfunction. Additionally, topical therapy could lead to clinical relief or control of signs and symptoms of meibomian gland dysfunction treatment and development in lipid behaviors of meibomian gland secretion. These factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-69828

Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment holds the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. Increased interaction with prescribers and other health professionals, and greater input in prescribing decisions about drugs and administration are expected to drive the segment growth.

In addition, the larger team of pharmacists operational in the same institution, and improved access to medical records of patients are also expected to contribute to segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market, by Region

Based on region, the meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain largest market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to well-defined reimbursement rules from private and public health insurance companies that offer patients easy access to treatment and diagnosis.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market:

June 2019- AbbVie declared a definitive transaction contract with Allergen, under which AbbVie acquired Allergan Plc., (Allergan), a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing branded device, pharmaceutical, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients worldwide. The acquisition will support Abbvie to expand its product portfolio.

August 2018- Sun Pharma received authorization for Cequa (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% from the U.S. FDA. The drug is specified for increasing tear production in patients with dry eye disease. Cequa is the only permitted cyclosporine product that incorporates nanomicellar technology and permits better penetration of active molecule into ocular tissues.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market

The QMI team is closely observing the impact of COVID-19 on the meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market. Rise in the use of visual display terminals during the lockdown and restrictions of constant visits to ophthalmologists resulted in increased number of dry eye patients. Increased face mask-related dry eye conditions and increased screen time are anticipated to fuel the development rate in the near future. This is expected to boost market growth during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Major Findings of the Global Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth meiobomian gland dysfunction treatment market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market, which include Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson Service Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alcon, RegeneRx, Akorn, Inc., and Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global meibomian gland dysfunction treatment market

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “ Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Treatment Market , by Drug Type (Cyclosporine, Omega-3 Supplements, Antibacterial Eye Drops, Steroids, AZR MD 001, TP 03, NOV03, HY02 – Minocycline), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-treatment-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Dry Eye Disease Market, By Product (Artificial Tears, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Punctal Plugs, Secretagogues), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies And Drug Stores, And Online Pharmacies), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dry-eye-disease-market

Ophthalmic Drugs Market, By Drug Class (Anti-glaucoma Drug, Dry eye Drug, Ophthalmic Anti-allergy/Inflammatory, Retinal Drug, Anti-infective Drugs, and Other Drugs), By Product Type (OTC Drug, Prescription Drug), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-drugs-market

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, By Product Type (Emulsions, Lubricant Eye Drops/Solutions, Eye Ointments, Autologous Serum Eye Drops, Nutrition Supplements, Others), Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), Treatment Type (Lubricating Agents, Tear Stimulators, Artificial Tears, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Others), End-User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dry-eye-syndrome-treatment-market

Global Ophthalmic Therapeutic Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Class (Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, Anti-Inflammatory, Antiglaucoma, and Others), By Disease Type (Dry Eye, Eye Allergy, Glaucoma, Eye Infection, Retinal Disorder, Uveitis, and Others), By Dosage Form (Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules and Tablets, Eye Drops, and Ointments), By Route of Administration (Topical, Local Ocular, and Systemic), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report (2021–2030)