We Pay More Funding Helps Customers Sell Their Annuities
We Pay More Funding is pleased to announce that they help customers sell their structured settlements to get cash in their hands immediately.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Pay More Funding is pleased to announce that they help customers sell their structured settlements to get cash in their hands immediately. Instead of receiving their money in smaller payments over a set period of time, customers can sell all or part of their annuities and quickly receive a larger lump sum payment.
Selling a structured settlement can help individuals to pay down medical bills, pay off debt, buy a home, or otherwise enjoy things in life they couldn’t otherwise afford. The team at We Pay More Funding works with their customers to determine if they want to sell their annuities in whole or in part, giving them quick access to the money they are owed. Interested individuals must first contact We Pay More Funding to get a quote on how much they can expect to receive from selling their structured settlement. Once they accept the offer, there is some information that needs to be gathered to prepare the paperwork and then the team will help the customer seek court approval, covering all legal cost associated with the process.
When We Pay More Funding arranges the sale, the tax structure doesn’t change, allowing individuals to enjoy their money tax-free. Selling a structured settlement for a lump sum payout can be a flexible option to give individuals access to the cash they need right away, instead of waiting years for the payout to complete.
Annuitants who want to sell a structured settlement, or obtain more information, can visit the We Pay More Funding website www.wepaymorefunding.com or call 1-877-431-0704 to learn more.
About We Pay More Funding: We Pay More Funding provides financial assistance by purchasing structured settlement payments, lottery winnings, and annuity payments to help individuals get their money faster. They handle all of the legal aspects of transferring the payments, and provide a lump sum payment to their customers. As one of the top Google Reviewed companies in the industry, individuals get the assistance they need through a transparent process.
