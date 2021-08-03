Winning A’ Designer Award, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro Speaks for "Made in China"
EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the 2021 A' Design Award in Italy have been announced, including 2,094 winners from 104 different design disciplines from 108 countries. Among them, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro won the Bronze A' Design Award in the Video and broadcast equipment design category for its avant-garde industrial design and novel product concept. This is another international award for the Z1 Pro after the German Red Dot Award and IAI Global Design Award.
Italy's A' Design Award (A' Design Award) is the world's largest, most comprehensive global design competition, known as the "Oscar" of European Design. The entries are carefully evaluated by an internationally renowned jury of distinguished academics, distinguished journalists, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs.
The award-winning product, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro, is a highly disruptive home entertainment device launched by Dangbei in 2021. It integrates OTT functions, voice assistant, microphone array and AI camera into one. Any TV can be turned into a smart screen in seconds, opening the door to smart life for the majority of users.
Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro is equipped with Amlogic A311D artificial intelligence chip, large storage of 4GB+64GB, support for 8K decoding, compatible with HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and other dynamic decoding standards. The picture detail is clear, the light and shade level is rich and exquisite. Built-in HIFI decoding chip, supplemented by viper sound, can support up to 7.1 channels of home theater audio output. At the same time, gigabit fiber, HDMI 2.1, USB3.0, S/PDIF fiber interface and so on are all available, helping users to fully embrace AI life.
In terms of functions, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro is infinitely extended on the basis of traditional TV boxes. With the cooperation of a 2K ultra-clear beauty camera, it can easily realize many innovative functions such as multi-player video call, home motion-sensing game, far-field voice control, full scene gesture interaction and so on. Many functions such as painting in painting of floating window, preview of wonderful film and television, desktop DIY, customized ball game, multi-task switching, remote home watching and leaving messages, dynamic video wallpaper and so on are continuously updated. What should the home entertainment scene look like in 2021? Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro may be the answer.
Excellent products always make people look forward to it. This time, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro won the international award again, which is not only the praise of the product itself but also the recognition of the idea of future home entertainment behind the product on the international stage. As a comprehensive manufacturer of hardware and software in the field of large screen, it has been the vision of Dangbei for a long time to let hundreds of millions of families around the world enjoy the fun of large screen.
