BidPrime Launches Document Text Search of Over 50 Million Pages of Government Bid Documents
DocSearch gives greater depth to reveal active and historical opportunities in a way that agency-released data -- classification codes, contract titles, and vague descriptions cannot provide.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc. today announced that it has launched DocSearch, a new Premium Data feature that searches deep into its collection of active and historical bid specification documents. DocSearch will be included as a part of BidPrime's suite of new Premium Data plans.
— Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operating Officer
DocSearch offers clients the ability to perform quick searches of over 50 million indexed documents from bids going back over 7 years. The robust technology available in DocSearch will help BidPrime’s clients identify even more opportunities, will assist them in finding specific brand names and relevant line items within documents, reduce time wasted scanning long documents through highlighted text search, and provide instant access to public PDF and Doc files. Clients will take advantage of extensive time savings by previewing, searching, scanning, and downloading the applicable bid documents.
Josh Schwartzbeck, BidPrime's CTO, oversaw the release of this new service. Schwartzbeck said that "This new service is entirely unique in the state, local, and educational contract intelligence market. We've understood that our customers value their access to bid documents that are often difficult to find. This solution leverages our existing vast coverage of State and Municipal bid documents to provide a detailed viewpoint of most government opportunities."
According to Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime's COO, DocSearch gives greater depth to reveal active and historical opportunities in a way that agency-released data -- classification codes, contract titles, and vague descriptions cannot provide. Hetzel said that "we've also integrated an extremely efficient search experience that allows our clients to quickly search within a specific opportunity's documents for one or more words, returning rich text highlights that is so much easier and faster than downloading a document, opening the file, and manually searching.
This release is a part of BidPrime's new enhanced suite of Premium Data Plans that accompany its existing array of comprehensive bid and analytic products. As part of this new platform, customers receive direct access to bids using bid Docs on Demand, Dedicated Account Managers, extensive customization, and more.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
