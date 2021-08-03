St. George, Utah Prime IV Members See Consistent Results with Their Health

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

Consistency is key when it comes to taking care of your health and improving your life--IV hydration therapy can make a difference.

We have found that more and more of our members enjoy consistently adding an IV drip to their monthly routine. The sum of these small consistent actions over time yields amazing results.” — Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV St George

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consistency is key when it comes to taking care of your health and improving your life. IV therapy is becoming one of the more popular ways that people are choosing to IMPROVE. IV therapy has shown to be beneficial for many conditions. Prime IV St. George offers monthly memberships that allow you to choose from a variety of amazing drips, discounts, and even more incentives to make your health a priority.

“Anyone who is serious about their health will tell you of the steps they consistently take to remain fit,” said Heidi Neville, owner. “We have found that more and more of our members enjoy consistently adding an IV drip to their monthly routine. The sum of these small consistent actions over time can yield amazing results.”

One of our faithful members, Charlie, said the following in his five-star review, “I love getting my IV twice a month. Keeps my 73-year-old body energized.”

Many people do not realize that vitamin deficiencies may be at the root of all their health problems. Vitamin deficiencies are associated with:

- Fatigue

- Dizziness

- Muscle weakness

- Immune problems

- Chronic pain

- Decreased mood

According to many studies, the vast majority (92%) of Americans are deficient in at least one vitamin. However, most don’t realize that vitamin deficiencies cannot be fixed overnight. Oral supplements can take months or years to correct these levels. IV hydration, while not an immediate fix, allows your body to absorb 100% of the nutrients, rather than the fraction that you receive from supplements.

That’s why we offer a variety of different members levels to accommodate these needs. Consistent IV hydration can help your nutrient levels to stabilize over time and remain in the optimal range.

“One IV cannot adequately correct years of vitamin deficiency,” said Neville. “Our members find that regular attention makes a significant difference.”

If you’re new to Prime IV therapy, here are the benefits of IV treatments:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• You feel better immediately after the session – an effect that is enhanced with consistent treatments. You will likely feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! You can do it on your lunch break or between meetings for a little boost.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like fatigue, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster – no winter sickness around here thanks!

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on your symptoms.

• It actually WORKS.

Why Choose a Membership?

----------------

A membership at Prime IV makes it easy to stick to your health goals by ensuring your body continuously achieves optimal levels of hydration, vitamins, & minerals. Ensure you experience the highest results possible by consistently bringing your body back to the its desired levels.

With an abundance of appointment times and rollovers for the months that you miss, a Prime IV Membership is always flexible for your busy lifestyle. Miss an appointment? No worries! You can have two next month. And with a variety of drips to choose from, your membership is also flexible when it comes to your ever-changing health needs.

Membership Packages

----------------

Prime IV offers a variety of membership packages designed to help you achieve and maintain your 2021 health goals. Prices range from $49 to $259 per month, and services include:

Flex

• 2 B-12 or Lipolean shot

• 10% OFF ANY Drip! Any Time!

• 10% Discount on DNA – Lab Testing

Select

• 1 Primary Drip of your choice

• 1 B-12 or Lipolean shot

• VIP Status & Massage Chair access

• Oxygen Treatment

Essentials

• ANY Primary Drip of your choice

• 2 B-12 or Lipolean shot

• VIP Status & Massage Chair access

• Oxygen Treatment

• 15% OFF any additional drips and injections

Transformation

• ANY 2 Primary Drip of your choice

• 3 injections of your choice (including Vitamin D)

• VIP Status & Massage Chair access

• Oxygen Treatment

• 20% OFF any additional drips and injections

• 10% discount on DNA – Lab Testing

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

