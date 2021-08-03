The LightBoard Depot Inc. launches the Mini Version

Do more at your desk or go mobile with innovative, remote teaching technology .

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- They say bigger is better, but smaller is sometimes just right in a big world.You see, The LightBoard Depot Inc. just unveiled its new Mini version, which will benefit scores of professionals in an array of industries, including Teaching & Education, Telehealth & Medicine, Real Estate, Banking and Finance, Coaching & Training, Design & Consulting, Performance & Arts, Manufacturing, and more.The LightBoard Depot Inc. launched their technology on the market at the height of the pandemic and now they have come out with a new product that will offer even more convenience for educators and professionals.The LightBoard Depot Inc. is fascinating in its design and application. The LightBoard Depot Inc. utilizes a webcam, tripod, and a piece of glass that allows the user to broadcast to an audience in a conference, seminar, or classroom setting. Showcasing Free Open-Source Software, The LightBoard Depot Inc. user can write, draw, and explain with ease as the technology flips the words around so an audience can understand. The technology also allows users to present videos, images, power-points and other documents.The Mini is 24x36 in size and will fit on just about any desk and is easy to pack-up and take with you for road trips and business trips. Even better, while the Mini is more compact, and easy to move around, it is also more affordable compared to the standard LightBoard version that was launched last fall. Both are ideal for teaching and coaching, however, the Mini will be a huge seller as we enter a ‘new normal.’“People are raving about our standard LightBoard, but we learned first-hand that users also desired a smaller version, one that fits on their desks, and one they can pack-up and travel with,” explains Christopher Cavalieri, who is the Director of The LightBoard Depot Inc.“So, we are giving the consumers what they want – a smaller version of the LightBoard that is more compact, mobile, and convenient for different settings, like a home office, a business office, a hotel room, or even boardroom.”The LightBoard Depot Inc. Mini retails at around $2,000 (CDN), while the standard version will cost you about $3,000.Mike Justason, The LightBoard Depot Inc. creator and Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Engineering at McMaster University , says the launch of the Mini scripts a new chapter in remote teaching and learning.“We created this technology with one goal in mind: to do something to make teaching and learning better for everyone during these unprecedented times,” explains Justason. “I support anyone who wants to make online learning better, because online doesn’t have to suck,” he laughs, “and now the Mini version will offer even more educators and professionals alike with the convenience and efficiency they want when it comes to remote teaching, and even coaching.”As we enter a ‘new normal,’ the Mini will come in handy as many universities, colleges, schools and businesses will be experimenting with a remote and in-class/in-person hybrid model.“People who are using our technology find it easy to set-up, easy to use, and they like how it engages their audiences,” says Cavalieri. “We know one thing: our world is now a different place and people are investing in our products over laptops because The LightBoard Depot Inc. has a positive impact on learners in a remote environment. The launch of the Mini is our way of making innovative technology even more accessible to educators and professionals in a post-pandemic world.”The LightBoard Depot Inc. are partnered with The Forge , an initiative built by McMaster University in Hamilton. The Forge is a business incubator funded by McMaster University, serving novel and scalable start-ups in the Hamilton, Greater Toronto Area and Niagara Regions.The technology is being used by scores of notable higher-education institutions, businesses and organizations, including McMaster University and Mohawk College in Hamilton, Durham Deaf Services, Conestoga College in Kitchener, The Beanstalk Project, and Arts For A Better Tomorrow in Los Angeles. The LightBoard Depot Inc. is now getting big interest from business leaders and educators in Telemedicine, and corporations involved in commerce, banking, and healthcare.

