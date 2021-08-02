GTL Supports Lower Calling Rates, Helps Fuel More Connection Opportunities Between the Incarcerated and Their Loved Ones
GTL provides free educational and other content on its tablets to offer positive resources that aid in successful reentry.
GTL has already implemented lower rates and free communication programs that have saved over $40 million for families and friends
Communication with supportive family members and friends plays a large role in boosting inmate morale, improving success after release, and reducing recidivism.”FALLS CHURCH, VA., USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced its support for the Federal Communications Commission’s continued work to reduce calling rates for incarcerated individuals. GTL is dedicated to working with the FCC and intends to work with correctional facility customers to implement the FCC’s newly adopted interim rate caps.
— Deb Alderson, GTL president & CEO
“We are committed to fostering meaningful connections between families affected by incarceration and will continue to work collaboratively with the FCC in support of their efforts," said Deb Alderson, GTL president & CEO. “GTL will continue our efforts to work with the FCC, correctional facilities, incarcerated individuals and their friends and families to develop innovative products and services.”
In August 2020, GTL announced a permanent initiative to provide free weekly communication options to incarcerated individuals at state correctional facilities. In September 2020, that program was extended to county jails, encompassing all GTL customer facilities. In addition to these programs, GTL provides free educational and other content on its tablets to offer positive resources that aid in successful reentry.
“Communication with supportive family members and friends plays a large role in boosting inmate morale, improving success after release, and reducing recidivism,” continued Alderson. “Incarcerated individuals acutely feel the burden of lost time with loved ones. At GTL, we have technology that allows for safe and secure communication, and we want every incarcerated individual to have the ability to speak to family and friends.”
Since instituting its free communication program, GTL has provided over 85 million free phone calls, while also working with facilities to lower rates. These changes have resulted in over $40 million in savings to family members and friends of incarcerated individuals.
Correctional facilities that implement the latest in communication and technology resources can provide a more rehabilitative environment, which is better for both incarcerated individuals and facility staff. In addition, this enhanced engagement between individuals and their support networks raises morale, makes facilities safer, and increases the rate of reentry success.
About GTL
GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 1.6 million inmates in more than 2,300 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 29 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
