Vermont Labor Relations Board Seeks Nominations

Montpelier, Vt. – Applications are now being accepted for current vacancies on the Labor Relations Board. There are currently two vacant positions, one “neutral” position and one “labor” position. All applications must be submitted no later than August 12, 2021, at 4:30pm.

The Vermont Labor Relations Board is responsible for determining appropriate bargaining units, conducting union representation elections, adjudicating unfair labor practice charges, and hearing grievances in cases involving relations between employers and employees of the State of Vermont, Vermont State Colleges, University of Vermont, municipalities, school districts, and small private operations.

The term of the appointment is six years, and Board members must be available to serve at hearings which are conducted in Montpelier, as well as assist in special projects as determined by the Labor Board Chair or Executive Director. For more details on the role of the Vermont Labor Relations Board, review Vermont statutes, 3 VSA Sec 921, et al., or visit Labor Relations Board website at vlrb.vermont.gov/about-us.

For additional information or to apply for the Labor Relations Board vacancies, visit the Department of Labor’s website. Please direct all questions regarding the vacancies or application process to Roger Van Tassel via email at labor.commissioner@vermont.gov or by calling 802-828.4301.