Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,033 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Labor Relations Board Seeks Nominations

Montpelier, Vt. – Applications are now being accepted for current vacancies on the Labor Relations Board. There are currently two vacant positions, one “neutral” position and one “labor” position. All applications must be submitted no later than August 12, 2021, at 4:30pm.

The Vermont Labor Relations Board is responsible for determining appropriate bargaining units, conducting union representation elections, adjudicating unfair labor practice charges, and hearing grievances in cases involving relations between employers and employees of the State of Vermont, Vermont State Colleges, University of Vermont, municipalities, school districts, and small private operations.

The term of the appointment is six years, and Board members must be available to serve at hearings which are conducted in Montpelier, as well as assist in special projects as determined by the Labor Board Chair or Executive Director. For more details on the role of the Vermont Labor Relations Board, review Vermont statutes, 3 VSA Sec 921, et al., or visit Labor Relations Board website at vlrb.vermont.gov/about-us.

For additional information or to apply for the Labor Relations Board vacancies, visit the Department of Labor’s website. Please direct all questions regarding the vacancies or application process to Roger Van Tassel via email at labor.commissioner@vermont.gov or by calling 802-828.4301.

You just read:

Vermont Labor Relations Board Seeks Nominations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.