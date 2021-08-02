Coronavirus: Embassy of Kingdom of Bahrain in Cairo to start vaccinating citizens in Arab Republic of Egypt on Tuesday, August 3

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt will start the vaccination process for all Bahraini citizens and students in the Arab Republic of Egypt who have signed up to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in implementation of the royal directive issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to start vaccinating Bahraini citizens residing abroad against COVID-19 who were unable to get vaccinated, and in order to preserve the health and safety of citizens and support national efforts led by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in combatting COVID-19.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Permanent Representative to the League of Arab State, His Excellency Ambassador Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder affirmed that starting the vaccination of citizens abroad confirms the successes achieved by the Kingdom of Bahrain in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the insightful vision and royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the national efforts led by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He also added that the royal directives to vaccinate citizens abroad affirm that Bahraini citizens are a priority.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Cairo registered the Bahraini citizens residing in the Arab Republic of Egypt who signed up, to complete the necessary procedures through the e-platform of the Embassy and contacted them to inform them of the time and place of receiving their vaccination.