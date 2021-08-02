As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 461 758 with 5 575 new cases reported. Today 246 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 72 437 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 238 388 with a recovery rate of 90,9%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (02 August 2021)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.