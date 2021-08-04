Etiquette Etiquette & Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. Partner to Launch the Afternoon Tea Academy
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karene A. Putney, Etiquette Etiquette CEO and founder, partners with Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. to launch the Willard Tea Academy. Putney will lead a weekly Afternoon Tea Etiquette Class which will provide its guests with a unique experience of a live tea party etiquette tutorial. The class will take place inside the historic Willard InterContinental and feature the hotel’s age-old afternoon tea tradition named among the top ten places to do “Afternoon Tea like a Royal” by the Travel Channel and "Best Afternoon Tea" by Modern Luxury DC.
Willard InterContinental is the iconic luxury hotel, showcasing exquisite luxury guest rooms, specialty suites with impeccable charm, and exemplary service. Etiquette Etiquette offers niche instruction that provides clients with skills that enable them to interact and engage comfortably in any setting. Willard Tea Academy will consist of a live one-hour demonstration of tea etiquette, including the dos and don’ts, an overview of the history of tea, and pearls of wisdom from this pleasurable experience to carry forward. Over the past year, all have pared down in-person activities and made adjustments to endure the global Pandemic. Online meetings and virtual parties became the norm. Formal attire and decorum may have been put on hiatus. Personal appearance, eye contact, smile, tone of voice, mannerisms, and demeanor are perceived differently in person, as opposed to in virtual spaces.
Traditional etiquette serves to ensure others feel comfortable in our presence. While some rules may have been forgotten, there is no substitute for proper etiquette. Polished business attire, dining etiquette, and courtesy are characteristics of professionalism. Experience serves as a welcomed introduction to polite company. Now, thanks to Willard InterContinental’s and Etiquette Etiquette’s unique collaboration, guests can turn this moment into an opportunity to get reacquainted.
About the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C.
A celebrated historic hotel, the Willard InterContinental Washington D.C., has been the focal point for elegant dinners, meetings, and social events for over 200 years. An iconic institution, Willard has hosted almost every U.S. president since Franklin Pierce in 1853. Located in the heart of our nation’s capital, two blocks from the White House, Willard InterContinental offers 335 spacious and elegantly appointed rooms that exude a unique blend of contemporary luxury and historic charm. For more information, visit https://washington.intercontinental.com, and connect with on Facebook facebook.com/willardhotel, and Instagram instagram.com/willard_intercontinentaldc.
About Etiquette Etiquette
Etiquette Etiquette CEO and founder Karene A. Putney is a graduate of the Protocol School of Washington®. A business etiquette trainer and consultant in intercultural etiquette and protocol, she is registered with The National Speakers Association, NSA–DC Speaker Academy. Karene provides an international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, business dining, and image training that prepares professionals with the critical awareness necessary to build lasting business relationships. The above is achieved by providing curriculums that entail in-class and out-class training that matches individual professional needs.
Etiquette Etiquette Business Consulting Group offers full-day and half-day seminars. Both On-site and Virtual Training options are available. For more information, visit the website https://etiquetteetiquette.com or contact by email at info@eettq.com.
