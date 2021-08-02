Governor Phil Scott Announces 70 Appointments to State Boards and Commissions Since June

Montpelier of Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed 70 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since June 1.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

The appointments made by the Governor between June 1 and July 31 are listed below:

Access Board

Sandra Silla of Burlington

Nathan Besio of Colchester

Bennington County Side Judge

Board of Liquor and Lottery

Ed Flanagan of Montpelier

Sam Guy of Morrisville

Megan Cicio of Northfield

Board of Medical Practice

Commission on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disordered

District No. 1 Environmental Commission

Mike Miller of Killington

District No. 5 Environmental Commission

Gary Nolan of Morrisville

Jeremy Reed of Northfield

Matthew Krauss of Stowe

Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council

June Heston of South Burlington

Rep. William Canfield of Fair Haven

David Carlson of Essex

Brenda Cruickshank of Northfield

Gary DeGasta of Norwich

Richard Farmer of Springfield

Carol Hitchcock of Springfield

Scott Lobdell of Castleton

Douglas Sutton of Vergennes

Adrian Megrath of Rutland

Stephanie Wobby of Milton

Justices of Peace

Paul Kulig of West Rutland

Robin MigDelaney of Waterford

John Lebron of Wilmington

Parole Board

Rail Advisory Council

J. Jeffrey Munger of Burlington

Joanne Erenhouse of Bennington

Charles Moore of St. Albans

Richard Moulton of Huntington

State Program Standing Committee for Child and Family Mental Health

Ward Nial of South Burlington

Ron Bos Lun of Westminster

State Rehabilitation Council

Vermont Board of Chiropractors

Marna Bissaccia of Williston

Vermont Council on Domestic Violence

Amy Messina of Weathersfield

Susan Ide of Richmond

Kim Jordan of Winooski

Rebecca Lalanne of Vernon

Rosemary Kennedy of Rutland

Emily Pianowski of Winooski

Vermont Pensions Investment Committee

Mary Alice McKenzie of Colchester

Ronald Plante of South Burlington

Lauren Wobby of Northfield

Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators

Christine Kurucz of Whittingham

Jennifer Clement of Fair Haven

Brenda Seitz of Brattleboro

Bill Clark of Winooski

Ellen Emery of Burlington

Christine Martin of Sheldon

Amanda Garces of Montpelier

Vermont State Housing Authority Board

Chris Trombley of South Burlington

Aaron Jones of Rutland

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors

Timothy Chamberlain of Orleans

Ryan Dulude of Milton

Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees

Kent Butterfield of Gaysville

Arthur Charron of Norwich

Brenda Cruickshank of Northfield

Gary DeGasta of Norwich

Michael diMonda of Sunderland

Michael Klopchin of West Rutland

Joseph Krawczyk of Bennington

Jennifer Carmichael of Arlington

Harry Percey, Jr. of Bennington

Robert Hooper of Burlington

