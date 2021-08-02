Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Announces 70 Appointments to State Boards and Commissions Since June

Montpelier of Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed 70 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since June 1.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

The appointments made by the Governor between June 1 and July 31 are listed below:

Access Board

  • Sandra Silla of Burlington
  • Nathan Besio of Colchester

Bennington County Side Judge

Board of Liquor and Lottery

  • Ed Flanagan of Montpelier
  • Sam Guy of Morrisville
  • Megan Cicio of Northfield

Board of Medical Practice

Commission on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disordered

District No. 1 Environmental Commission

  • Mike Miller of Killington

District No. 5 Environmental Commission

  • Gary Nolan of Morrisville
  • Jeremy Reed of Northfield
  • Matthew Krauss of Stowe

Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council

  • June Heston of South Burlington
  • Rep. William Canfield of Fair Haven
  • David Carlson of Essex
  • Brenda Cruickshank of Northfield
  • Gary DeGasta of Norwich
  • Richard Farmer of Springfield
  • Carol Hitchcock of Springfield
  • Scott Lobdell of Castleton
  • Douglas Sutton of Vergennes
  • Adrian Megrath of Rutland
  • Stephanie Wobby of Milton

Justices of Peace

  • Paul Kulig of West Rutland
  • Robin MigDelaney of Waterford
  • John Lebron of Wilmington

Parole Board

Rail Advisory Council

  • J. Jeffrey Munger of Burlington                  
  • Joanne Erenhouse of Bennington
  • Charles Moore of St. Albans                   
  • Richard Moulton of Huntington                             

State Program Standing Committee for Child and Family Mental Health

  • Ward Nial of South Burlington
  • Ron Bos Lun of Westminster

State Rehabilitation Council

Vermont Board of Chiropractors

  • Marna Bissaccia of Williston

Vermont Council on Domestic Violence

  • Amy Messina of Weathersfield
  • Susan Ide of Richmond
  • Kim Jordan of Winooski
  • Rebecca Lalanne of Vernon
  • Rosemary Kennedy of Rutland
  • Emily Pianowski of Winooski

Vermont Pensions Investment Committee

  • Mary Alice McKenzie of Colchester
  • Ronald Plante of South Burlington
  • Lauren Wobby of Northfield

Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators

  • Christine Kurucz of Whittingham
  • Jennifer Clement of Fair Haven
  • Brenda Seitz of Brattleboro
  • Bill Clark of Winooski
  • Ellen Emery of Burlington
  • Christine Martin of Sheldon
  • Amanda Garces of Montpelier

Vermont State Housing Authority Board

  • Chris Trombley of South Burlington
  • Aaron Jones of Rutland

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors

  • Timothy Chamberlain of Orleans
  • Ryan Dulude of Milton

Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees

  • Kent Butterfield of Gaysville
  • Arthur Charron of Norwich
  • Brenda Cruickshank of Northfield
  • Gary DeGasta of Norwich
  • Michael diMonda of Sunderland
  • Michael Klopchin of West Rutland
  • Joseph Krawczyk of Bennington
  • Jennifer Carmichael of Arlington               
  • Harry Percey, Jr. of Bennington 
  • Robert Hooper of Burlington

 

