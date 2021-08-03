American Leisure Holdings Reinstates in Nevada.
American Leisure Holdings (OTCBB:AMLH)FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC: AMLH), is pleased to announce that Friday July 30th, the company filed for reinstatement of the company, with the State of Nevada. On August 2nd the company was reinstated in the state of Nevada.
In a recent interview, CEO Adrian Patasar discussed the strategic road map of American Leisure Holdings. He emphasised on several upcoming reporting timelines and discussed potential mergers or joint ventures which the company has identified.
As of late, the company has also been made aware of the “deadline” imposed by TD Ameritrade, limiting the trading of certain OTC companies upon updated disclosure. Working expeditiously with otc markets, the company fully intends to make every effort to be “otc current” by said TD Ameritrade “Deadline”.
The CEO’s most Interview from last week can be viewed at the link below
Interview with CEO - AMLH
About American Leisure Holding Inc.
American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) Is a holding company that is in the process of being reinstating in its current state of domicile. Furthermore the company plans to bring accretive shareholder value and grow by participating in revenue generating projects and acquiring cutting edge technologies.
Adrian M. Patasar
CEO-American Leisure Holding Inc.
561-654-5722
info@amlh.net
($AMLH)
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
