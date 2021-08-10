Submit Release
The First Car Rental to Tap into Ignored Market Segment by Accepting Cash

An Epik Car Rental in Las Vegas where money talks!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniquely in the business, the Las Vegas rent-a-car does not require its clients to flash plastic. Credit cards are entirely optional and credit checks are never done. With its groundbreaking policy, Epik taps into an underserved segment of the market. The company welcomes anyone with a valid drivers’ license and accept cash deposits and payments. This has been a boon to domestic and foreign tourists who cannot present a credit card. Overseas visitors often do not have or use credit cards and prefer to settle their bills in cash.

Epik Car Rental has claimed a promising niche in the crowded car rental business by streamlining the application process and doing away with many requirements that are mostly rooted in established industry practices as opposed to being derived from sound risk management.

