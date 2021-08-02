Video News Release: FIFA partners with FIFPRO to to provide health support to retired professional footballers
FIFA (www.FIFA.com) recently partnered with FIFPRO to sign a three-year cooperation agreement to provide health support to hundreds of recently retired professional footballers facing the challenges that come with career transition. More information can be found here (https://fifa.fans/2Vfzx8j).
The ASEAN-FIFA Joint Awareness Raising Campaign on COVID-19, endorsed by the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS) - a body consisting of national agencies in charge ASEAN sports cooperation - features a series of videos (https://bit.ly/3rRXgaG) with ASEAN football personalities delivering messages in their local languages.
