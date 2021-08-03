Lagos - A hotspot for Investment by Ideal Homes Portugal

Lagos, situated in West Algarve, Portugal Santa Maria 2 - Apartments & Lifestyle - Lagos, Algarve Look no further for a lucrative investment! Lagos, Western Algarve, is popular with tourists from all over the world! Contact the team at Ideal Homes TODAY!

Looking for details on a investment opportunity in the Algarve, Portugal. Read on for more details why Lagos should be on your list!

FARO, PORTUGAL , August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lagos is one of the most popular destinations currently in the Algarve. Situated in Western Algarve this town has something for everyone to enjoy!From family activities, bustling nightlife to modern attractions. This historical town is full of history and monuments and old buildings dating back to various periods throughout history. The old town of Lagos is full of character and charm.Portugal's maritime history and adventures are also rooted in Lagos and its harbour.The impressive beaches, many which are regarded as world class and a top attraction, are well worth the visit just on their own.The cluster of rock formations, Ponta da Piedade is also well visited by many.If you are looking to invest in property in Portugal, you can't go wrong with Lagos.Ideal Homes Portugal has shared one of the best investment properties in West Algarve which would ensure a lucrative return on investment.Since Santa Maria 2 - Apartments & Lifestyle was launched there has been massive interest from investors all around the world. This fantastic one, two and three bedroom development, currently under construction, can be found in a scenic area of Lagos.One of the main attractions of this development is the location, as you and your guests will be able to enjoy all the area has to offer. At just a short two minute drive from the beach and close to its historic city centre, you couldn’t be more ideally located.Another reason to invest is the renowned developer of these apartments, who will offer luxury finishes throughout. From the fully equipped kitchen, air-conditioning, electric shutters, excellent thermal and acoustic insulation among other features these apartments are high quality.This project will feature an outdoor swimming pool and indoor private parking which can be enjoyed by all owners and their guests.Ideal Homes currently have a '4x10' package you can take advantage of:- 10% discount- 10% deposit- 10% six months later- 10% another six months laterPrices start at 455,000€ and with a discount you can get one for 409,500€ today.More information on units and prices are available, so make sure you contact the team at Ideal Homes to secure your unit before they're all sold out!If you are looking for a breakdown of projected rental income, Ideal Homes also has their own dedicated aftersales team who can assist you with all your rental and property management requirements.It is also important to take into consideration Portugal is at an all time low on mortgage interest rates, so if you require financing Ideal Homes has their own in-house mortgage broker who can assist you obtain property financing to get the ball rolling.For more information, or if you have any questions please get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.

