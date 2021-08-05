Sales Boomerang announces partnership with NAMMBA
Sales Boomerang increases commitment to expanding diversity within the housing industry
I am excited to share NAMMBA’s resources with the entire Sales Boomerang team as well as expand the No Borrower Left Behind™ mission through NAMMBA”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). Since its inception in 2016, NAMMBA has worked to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage work force.
Through this partnership, Sales Boomerang and its employees will have access to NAMMBA’s focused training, new hire programs and leadership development opportunities. Additionally, Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin will speak at the upcoming NAMMBA Connect conference in September.
"As Sales Boomerang continues to grow, we are constantly looking for opportunities to align ourselves with organizations whose mission statements, strategic goals and culture parallel our own, and we are proud to have found another partner in NAMMBA,” said Kutsishin. "I am excited to share NAMMBA’s resources with the entire Sales Boomerang team as well as expand the No Borrower Left Behind™ mission through NAMMBA.
“According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75% of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials or people of color,” Kutsishin continued. “At Sales Boomerang, we want to ensure NAMMBA and its partners are presenting the right loan opportunities at the right time to all borrowers, but especially those at risk of being overlooked.”
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Sales Boomerang,” said NAMMBA Founder and CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
About Sales Boomerang
Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 125 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit http://www.nammba.org.
