Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 2, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

York Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Fairfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Village of Midland

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wilson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Berea

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Groton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

City of Pickerington

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Library of Wagnalls Memorial Foundation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sharon Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Lockbourne

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Wills Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Springdale Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sycamore Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Penn Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Village of Millersburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Lyme Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Jefferson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Eastlake

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Waite Hill

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Hanging Rock

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Pataskala Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

McArthur Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

City of Wadsworth

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Centerville-Washington Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Cass Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Catawba Island Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding County Carnegie Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto Township Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Commercial Point

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ross

City of Chillicothe

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross County Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Star Community Justice Center

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Sandy Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of New Franklin

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Wood County

 C

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                   

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

