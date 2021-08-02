Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Jefferson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
York Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Fairfield Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Village of Midland
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wilson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Berea
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Groton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
City of Pickerington
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Library of Wagnalls Memorial Foundation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sharon Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Lockbourne
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Geauga County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Guernsey
Wills Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Springdale Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sycamore Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Hancock Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Penn Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Village of Millersburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Lyme Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Jefferson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
City of Eastlake
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Waite Hill
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Lawrence County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Hanging Rock
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Pataskala Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
McArthur Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
City of Wadsworth
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Meigs
Meigs County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Centerville-Washington Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Cass Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Catawba Island Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Paulding County Carnegie Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto Township Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Commercial Point
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ross
City of Chillicothe
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross County Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Star Community Justice Center
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Sandy Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of New Franklin
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Wood County
C
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
REISSUED
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.