August 2, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Ashtabula County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Jefferson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont York Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Fairfield Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Union Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Village of Midland 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wilson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Berea IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Groton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield City of Pickerington IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Library of Wagnalls Memorial Foundation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sharon Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Lockbourne IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Geauga County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Guernsey Wills Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Springdale Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sycamore Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Hancock Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Penn Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Village of Millersburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Lyme Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Jefferson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake City of Eastlake IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Waite Hill 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Hanging Rock IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Pataskala Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan McArthur Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina City of Wadsworth IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Meigs County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Centerville-Washington Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Cass Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Catawba Island Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Paulding County Carnegie Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Township Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Commercial Point 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ross City of Chillicothe IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross County Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Star Community Justice Center IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Sandy Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of New Franklin IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Wood County C 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

