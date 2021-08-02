Bay Area Kitchen Design Company Opens New Sub-Zero/Wolf Appliance Salon
Bay Area Kitchen Design Company Opens New Sub-Zero/Wolf Appliance SalonSAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lamperti Contracting and Design, a trusted bathroom and kitchen remodeling company based in San Rafael, opened a new appliance salon featuring the latest products from Sub-Zero and Wolf to help homeowners complete their finishes to adorn their homes.
The new showroom includes the best luxury appliances available in the Bay Area. Lamperti partnered with top brands to provide durable, stylish, and eco-friendly appliances to accommodate kitchen upgrades and remodels. Their new appliance salon features appliances for refrigeration, cooking, and cleaning from Sub-Zero and Wolf, the industry icons of design and performance.
Sub-Zero Appliances
Sub-Zero is known for its innovative built-in design approach. They offer integrated refrigeration options that blend seamlessly with the layout and design of any kitchen. Sub-Zero offers all of the following appliances for refrigeration:
● Full-size refrigerators
● Wine coolers
● Undercounter refrigerators
Wolf Appliances
Wolf is a paragon of craftsmanship, innovation, and design with products built and tested to last for over 20 years. The company pioneered a suite of appliances designed to take the guesswork out of cooking, including:
● Ranges
● Built-in ovens
● Cooktops
● Rangetops
● Ventilation
● Microwaves
● Coffee systems
● Module cooktops
● Outdoor grills
● Warming drawers
● Vacuum seal drawers
What Customers are Saying
“Lamperti Contracting and Design has a long-standing (positive) reputation in Marin. Sean Kelly, owner, is a person of great integrity as is his highly-qualified staff. The showroom is one of the best in northern California and their commitment to doing excellent work is unparalleled.”
- Jennifer B.
“I purchased a replacement under-counter Sub-Zero refrigerator from Lamperti. Luckily, I also had them do the removal/replacement. Because the kitchen floor had been replaced since the original purchase, the removal was extremely difficult. The crew was terrific. They never complained and they were very careful. Although it took a few extra hours, everything was perfect. No damage, dirt, etc. If I'd had an appliance installation company do the install, I think they might have damaged the granite countertop or the woodwork. Because Lamperti does complete kitchens, their guys know all about these related issues. And the office people are great, too.” - Doug K.
Browse Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances on the Lamperti Contracting and Design website, or visit their new salon in San Rafael to view their collection of top-notch appliances in person. They are available to help homeowners find functional, flexible, and beautiful options that fit into their kitchens.
Visit the new Lamperti Contracting and Design showroom here:
1241 Andersen Drive.
San Rafael, CA 94901
Lamperti Contracting & Design has provided Marin, Sonoma, and San Francisco with quality design, cabinetry, and construction services for over 50 years. They continue to bring dreams to life with customized kitchen and bathroom remodeling. They provide comprehensive design and build services to guide customers through the entire remodeling process, including choosing the right appliances to fit the space and the customer’s preferences. Lamperti is a trusted source for high-end appliances in the Bay Area.
Jennifer "JB" Kelly
Lamperti Contracting & Design
+1 415.454.1623
