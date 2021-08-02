Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,867 in the last 365 days.

Global High Performance Insulation Blanket Market

Major industry players in the market include Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Rockwool Group, YOTSUGI, Hubbell, Oberon, Magid, Sicame, Firwin, M&O Insulation, Thermal Products, Insulcon Bv, Unifrax, Johns Manville, Temati, Unifrax, PGF Insulation, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd, and Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E. Forward integration to maximize profitability throughout the value chain will be the key strategy during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the High Performance Insulation Blanket Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 9 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].

High Performance Insulation Blankets are an improvised and advanced solution to optimize the temperature of equipment and machinery across various industries. The optimum temperature of the machinery and equipment results in better productivity, performance, and energy efficiency. Thus, numerous industries especially power, petrochemical, and oil & gas are heavily investing in these coverings. Blankets provide better coverage for a prolonged period which makes them better than their counterparts such as pipes and boards.


Browse TOC on Global High Performance Insulation Blanket Market - Forecast to 2026 

 

Anti-Skid Insulation Blankets holds high potential

Anti-skid insulation blankets are gaining high popularity in recent years due to their improvised grip on the equipment which is resulting in prolonged & optimum covering. Increasing industrial companies’ awareness to purchase new and advanced covering products to enhance equipment performance and stability will induce penetration in this segment.

Power and Petrochemical sector led the industry segment

The global high-performance insulation blanket market is gaining maximum sales from the power and petrochemical industry. Most of the coverings were procured to maintain the optimum temperature and energy efficiency. Another key quality of these coverings is increased productivity through work consistency without any delays related to system overheating or failure. Various companies related to energy, power, and chemical are heavily capitalizing on these high-performance insulation blankets.

The Asia Pacific holds a promising future

The Asia Pacific High-Performance Insulation Blanket Market is projected to witness the maximum consumption during the forecast period. Industrial activity expansion due to the presence of various large and small-scale chemical manufacturing facilities will facilitate the regional industry expansion. Also, regulatory guidelines related to vicinity safety environment and carbon emission will support the regional product demand.

Forward integration to enhance supply chain network will be the major strategy to be witnessed in the industry

Saint Gobain, Owens Corning, Rockwool Group, Knauf Insulation, YOTSUGI, Oberon, Hubbell, Magid, Firwin, Sicame, M&O Insulation, Insulcon Bv, Thermal Products, Unifrax, Johns Manville, Unifrax, Temati, PGF Insulation, Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E., and Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd are major manufacturers in the industry. Enhancing the supply chain network through forward integration is projected to be seen in the coming years.

The global high-performance insulation blanket company market share is non-consolidated. Wide product availability in the domestic and international market through numerous small-scale and large-scale manufacturers made the market fragmented and competitive. The new industry participants are investing in product enhancement to attain product differentiation in the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/high-performance-insulation-blanket-market-3442

 

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Mineral Wool
  • Glass Wool
  • Stone Wool
  • Calcium Silicate
  • Plastic Foams
    • PU
    • PS
    • PP
  • Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Conventional
  • Anti-Skid

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Power
  • Chemical & Petrochemical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA


Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global High Performance Insulation Blanket Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.