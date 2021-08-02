QualityLine to prevent electrical & electronics recalls by AI advanced algorithms that improve the quality of products

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Using artificial intelligence, the company combines real-time manufacturing data unification to deliver end-to-end control and prevent product defects.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A product recall is the process of replacing defective goods for consumers. Each year, manufacturers recall millions of products, from all types of consumer electronics to the automotive industry. The company absorbs the cost of replacing and fixing defective products.

More than just replacing of products: What a recall truly costs

The most critical damage is the loss of reputation that leads to loss of market share.

Everyone remembers about the Samsung Galaxy Recall, which resulted in the organization suffering a loss of around $3 billion dollars. Samsung at this time also lost $26 billion in value in the stock market. After a three-month-long investigation, the company determined that the incidents were caused by the combination of two types of faulty batteries from different suppliers.

According to a recent study about the automotive recalls resurgence, the number of recalls related to electronic and electrical systems have risen nearly 30 percent per year. The auto industry faces a new challenge—vehicle quality. Automakers and suppliers have paid almost $11.8 billion in claims and recorded $10.3 billion in warranty accruals for U.S. recalls in 2016. In 2017, on average, 3.1 vehicles were recalled for each vehicle sold.

The main reasons for recalls: Lack of visibility and end-to- end control in the company’s Manufacturing Operations globally.

Why is it so difficult to control the manufacturing process? In each factory we find a variety of different machines that deliver different data structures that are not unified and which do not speak “one language”.

This situation limits the ability to gain deep control and insights of the process and detect malfunctions due to quality issues and efficiency issues.

QualityLine offers now an AI solution that integrates and unifies unlimited types of manufacturing data- from any location worldwide- to one database and comprehensive automated analytics system, including data from suppliers.

The next step is to arrange the data in a Meaningful way :

Set Tests, process and field data of each unit and each step in the product's life cycle.
Ensure that Quality and Yield issues are flagged automatically.
set an effective way to identify the causes of detected problems that is quick and easy..
Set Automatic alerts and predictions of abnormal behavior.
Constantly measure all of your Key Performance Indicators.

How to use AI technology to gain end-to end control of your Manufacturing line and avoid Recalls

The digital transformation approach meets consumer demand with safe, high quality products, while maintaining effective and efficient operations with trading partners.

The technology systematically runs an automated root cause analysis that includes all your manufacturing data, including data from suppliers.

A correlation between tested parameters will predict failures. The system will send automatic alerts for abnormal behaviours preventing organisations from dealing with a recall incident.

Benefits from QualityLine AI technology

Root cause analysis and deep diagnostics/Quick drill down to a single tested unit
Prediction of failures
Automatic alerts for abnormal behaviours
Advanced Analytics model: Unlimited Manufacturing data being managed to 1 database
Financial control analytics dashboard (cost of lack of quality and yield)
Preventive maintenance of equipment

