Global Managed Services Market Projected to Hit $4,10,707.9 Million and Grow with a Remarkable CAGR of 11.1% in the 2020 to 2027 Timeframe - Exclusive Top 10 Key Players Current Business Strategy [292 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global managed services market is estimated to witness striking growth in the 2020-2027 timeframe. Increasing applications of cloud technology in various sectors is boosting the market growth. The large enterprises sub-segment, cloud sub-segment, IT sub-segment, and data center and IT infra services sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The North American region is anticipated to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report on the global managed services market to its repository. As per the report, the market had garnered $1,73,850.0 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $4,10,707.9 million, growing with a remarkable CAGR of 11.1% in the 2020-2027 timeframe. The report is an in-depth study presenting all-inclusive lookout of the present scenario and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and promises to be a reliable source of data and wide-ranging market insights for new entrants, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market Growth:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the managed services market in 2020. Many companies have adopted work-from-home working model, which is fueling the need for streamlined functioning of company processes during the pandemic period. This factor is greatly contributing to the market growth.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

A significant rise in the adoption of cloud technology in several organizations for smooth business operations is thriving the global managed services market growth. Cloud managed services help businesses in monitoring the work processes in a systematic and efficient manner. Such benefits of cloud technology are expected to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period. However, shortage of veteran labors to implement cloud managed services is estimated to hinder the growth of the global market.

The report segments the global managed services market into organization size, deployment type, service type, industry vertical, and region.

Large Enterprises Sub-Segment to Hold Highest Market Share

The large enterprises sub-segment of the organization size segment is anticipated to hold maximum market share by rising with a CAGR of 10.1% in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is chiefly because managed services are reasonably priced and help in efficient monitoring of the work flow in big organizations that usually need to deal with massive quantities of data.

Cloud Sub-Segment to Witness Significant Growth

The cloud sub-segment of the deployment type segment is projected to undergo remarkable growth with a CAGR of 12.5% in the projected period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly owing to the surging applications of cloud technologies in various business sectors owing to their wide range of benefits.

Data Center and IT Infra Services Sub-Segment to Unlock Promising Opportunities

The data center and IT infra services sub-segment of the service type segment is anticipated to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth, and rise with a CAGR of 11.8% in the projected period. Managed services aid companies in the management of vital data or service backups and store it in more than one location. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment.

IT Sub-Segment to Perceive Rapid Growth

The IT sub-segment of the industrial vertical segment is projected to undergo accelerated growth with a CAGR of 11.6% in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the rising implementation of managed services in the IT industries for carrying out several operational procedures in house or in cloud premises.

North America Region to Unlock Profitable Growth Opportunities

The report analyzes the global managed services market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North American region market is estimated to unveil lucrative opportunities, rising with a CAGR of 10.2% in the projected period. The growth of this region market is mostly due to the presence of a huge pool of businesses in this region that need managed services for effective functioning of business processes.

Key Players in the Market:

• IBM

• HCL

• TCS

• Atos

• AT&T

• Cisco

• Fujitsu

• Ericsson

• Accenture

• Dimension Data

For instance, in May 2021, iBASEt, a software firm that simplifies how complex products are developed and maintained, launched Solumina iSeries platform as a managed cloud service for digital operations.

For instance, in May 2021, iBASEt, a software firm that simplifies how complex products are developed and maintained, launched Solumina iSeries platform as a managed cloud service for digital operations.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

