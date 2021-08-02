SpaceTech Analytics Hosts Extraplanetary Literally Ground-Breaking Conference On The Space Mining Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- For over six decades, up to the present, everything that we’ve used in space - hardware, water, food, air and propellants - had to be launched there from the home planet, at very high cost. But we are on the verge of vastly increasing our activity levels, and despite the fact that launch prices are coming down, thanks to disruptive launch technologies and competition, ultimately, we’re going to have to live off the land if we’re going to develop and settle the solar system. It will simply be economically untenable to have to rely on imports from Earth for bulk material to supply facilities and settlements on the Moon, Mars, other celestial bodies, or in free space.
Fortunately, the solar system is rich in the resources we will need to not just survive, but thrive off planet. The next challenge is how to utilize them, both to create an in-space economy, and to expand the economic sphere of Earth and life itself out into the solar system, to echo the late Dr. John Marburger’s words in 2006 when he was US President George W. Bush’s science advisor. Accordingly, on July 28th, the new specialized think tank SpaceTech Analytics assembled a group of some of the top experts on the planet on mining in space, to provide the rest of us with a preview into some of the ways in which we’re going to do that. Link to the recorded conference: www.spacetech.global/space-mining-conference
The panel included:
- John Mankins, Vice President, Moon Village Association
- Daniel Sax, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Space Mining Corporation
- Gary Calnan, Co-Founder and CEO, CisLunar Industries
- Dr. George Sowers, Professor, Space Resources, Colorado School of Mines
- Christopher Johnson, Space Law Advisor, Secure World Foundation
- Jim Keravala, CEO & Chief Architect, OffWorld
- Joel Sercel, Space Technologist, Entrepreneur, and Innovator
- Chris Lewicki, Founder, Interplanetary Enterprises
- Martin Elvis, Senior Astrophysicist, SAO
The three-and-a-half-hour panel was moderated by Rand Simberg, well-known author and space-industry analyst, and business advisor for SpaceTech Analytics. Oleksii Rud, Head of SpaceTech Analytics, also made opening remarks. It was diverse and deeply insightful, with topics ranging from:
- Mining ice on the south pole of the Moon
- Harvesting material from space debris
- Prospecting asteroids for valuable metals and water
- How to use mined materials to reduce transportation costs in low-Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space
- Advanced space transportation concepts for both using and moving space resources
- Use of large numbers of robots as miners, on Earth and in space, to make things safer for humans and more economically efficient
- Tower-power concepts for large-scale solar energy in lunar craters at the poles
- The need for in-space infrastructure for the supply chain
- The logistics of getting materials where needed
- The legal aspects of utilization of space resources
- The potential vital role of Canada and other countries, such as Australia with existing mining expertise
- The need to form an industry-support group to spur policy in useful directions to promote this exciting new industry, which promises to create vast new wealth for humanity while potentially relieving the home planet of its current industrial burden.
Overall, the event laid out the prospect for a very exciting near future in the use of resources to open the solar system to humanity, with many investment opportunities for those who want to get in on the ground floor. It was a very successful first of what will be many such events in the future of these new space industries.
About SpaceTech Analytics
SpaceTech Analytics is a strategic analytics agency focused on markets in the Space Exploration, Spaceflight, Space Medicine, and Satellite Tech industries. The range of activities includes research and analysis on major areas of high potential in the SpaceTech industry, maintaining profiling of companies and governmental agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the SpaceTech sector.
For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration, and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@spacetech.global
Oleksii Rud
