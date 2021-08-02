SANP Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
Santo Blockchain Labs Q1-2021 is Out!
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Q1 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Total Assets of $546,000
- Total Liabilities down from $3,222,385 in Year-End Dec 2021 to $2,231,191 Ed of Q1-2021
- Total Operating Expense Grow to $197,814 due to our growth in operations
- Net Income of $869,846 from Year-End Dec 2021 of $45,443
- Outstanding Shares 9,662,253,078
OUTLOOK:
We continue to be confident about our operational and revenue growth and expect it to be on the higher end of our annual revenue goal. More than that, we anticipate continue operational growth as we deploy projects like DNATags, XR-NFT for Fanpasslive, XR-NFT for Artists, and various private projects for our clients, we remain confident in our mid and long-term business opportunities and deliveries.
Franjose Yglesias CEO of SANP commented: : "We are committed to blockchain development and have a great out look for the next 5 years, we are aggressively growing the company to be at top-notch global blockchain software development company. I want to personally thank all our loyal shareholders and to also let the shareholder community know, we are working on Q2 and want to have then filed ASAP."
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
