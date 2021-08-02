Coronavirus - South Africa: SA Detects 8 791 new COVID-19 Cases, with 178 Deaths

South Africa recorded 8 791 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the number of deaths climbed by 178.

This means that the country now has 2 456 184 laboratory-confirmed cases and a death toll of 72 191.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were logged in the Western Cape after 2 333 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 2 040 cases in Gauteng and 1 796 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This increase represents a 23% positivity rate,” the NICD said.

In addition, the institution reported an increase of 204 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from those that were reported on Saturday, pushing the total to 15 641. The country has 153 122 active cases.

The information is based on the 14 901 093 tests conducted, 38 234 of which were performed since the last reporting cycle.

Meanwhile, South Africa administered 17 390 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number to 7 567 757.