Award winning plastic surgeon, Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, continues his ongoing humanitarian efforts

Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Houston who specializes in Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift and body contouring procedures.

It's very important to me to volunteer my time to help indigent children in the Philippines, such as cleft lip and cleft plate surgeries as well as breast reconstruction in breast cancer patients. ” — Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz is well known in the industry of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery for his technical skill, medical expertise, and compassionate care for his patients. He has been performing at the highest level and successfully operating his own practice for many years. Dr. De La Cruz has often received recognition from his peers and other industry experts for his skillful surgeries and extensive knowledge. Perhaps more noteworthy have been his ongoing charitable and humanitarian efforts. Whether it has been his work with disadvantaged children, the physically and mentally disabled, or breast cancer patients, Dr. De La Cruz has given his time, energy, and financial resources to try to improve the lives of others.

The humanitarian work of Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz has earned him many awards. Although he does this work out of a desire to help those who need it the most, the recognition that he has garnered speaks to the importance and effectiveness of his efforts. From the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he received the “Helping Hands Award.” He was the recipient of the Global 7 “Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Award.” He was given the “We Are One” Award presented in Stockholm, Sweden. Recently, he had the honor of receiving a Congressional Recognition by the United States Congress for his humanitarian and volunteer efforts.

Starting in 2013, Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz has personally led annual volunteer missions to the Philippines, where he and other doctors perform surgeries to help children with congenital anomalies such as cleft palate and cleft lip, as well as congenital anomalies related to the hand. They also help indigent men and women with breast cancer and thyroid cancer. During the inaugural trip of 2013 at Nueva Ecija, Dr. De La Cruz and his fellow volunteers were able to help over 425 patients per day and to perform an average of 22 surgeries per day. They accomplished this in spite of working with limited medical and surgical supplies and only one to two available anesthesiologists. On their volunteer mission during “Operation Antique,” the medical team saw over 2,000 patients and performed over 300 surgical procedures to help the underprivileged people of Antique, Philippines. Dr. Delacruz has been leading humanitarian missions to the Philippines for nearly ten years, and in that time, he and his team of medical experts have seen tens of thousands of patients and performed thousands of operations. The help and hope that they have brought to the people of the Philippines has been incalculable.

From an early age, Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz knew that he wanted to help others. His care and concern for people were evident to those around him even as a young child. Teachers and family friends noted that a young Emmanuel seemed to demonstrate a capacity for empathy beyond his age. What has enabled him to make a difference over the years, though, has been his drive to help others. He didn’t just think about what other people might need; he found a way to make a difference.

Dr. Emmanuel Delacruz started college at the age of fifteen. He enrolled in Texas Tech University, where he majored in Cellular and Molecular Biology, with a minor in Biochemistry. During his time at Texas Tech, he also made it a priority to engage in volunteer work. He spent countless hours helping at the Texas Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center in Lubbock, Texas. Here he spent time learning valuable lessons about how to help others with their own individual needs, learning that each person has a unique background and therefore every patient needs something different from their doctor. Dr. De La Cruz has never forgotten the lessons he learned then and has made sure to build on them along the way.

Dr. De La Cruz went on to earn his medical doctorate from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, where he was a recipient of the Frank C. Webber Prize for Medical Research. After this, he spent several years in California at Loma Linda University completing an intensive training course in general surgery. While there, Dr. De La Cruz developed the “Celtic cross technique” for immediate umbilical reconstruction, which was published in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery.

Throughout his educational and medical training, he was sure to study a wide variety of techniques, with the knowledge that he would later use those skills in his humanitarian work. After his training in general surgery, he next finished a course in Hand and Microsurgery at Oregon Health Sciences University in the Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, where he performed over nine hundred procedures with excellent instructor reviews. Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz went on to enroll in Georgia Health & Sciences University, where he completed extensive studies and work in reconstructive surgery. During this time, he refined his techniques of many different cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Dr. De La Cruz served as Chief Surgery Resident in Plastic Surgery. In 2010 he took the Plastic Surgery Inservice Examination and scored in the 94th percentile nationally.

Dr. De La Cruz is also an accomplished painter and sculptor and has put his artistic skills to great use in the service of others. While performing such procedures as cleft lip, cleft palate, and hand or breast reconstruction, he is able to provide his patients with a level of detail and refinement that is unparalleled among his peers. His artistic skills combined with his truly compassionate care enable him to bring relief and hope to his patients in some of the most difficult circumstances. Desiring to further refine his skills, he studied under the tutelage of world-renowned French sculptor, Philippe Faraut.

Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz, currently resides in Houston, Texas, where he owns and operates De La Cruz Plastic Surgery. He is double board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and by the American Board of Surgery. In 2019, Dr. De La Cruz received the Grand Master Total Definer “Best B/A High Definition Liposuction.” Additionally, he was chosen by Dr. Alfredo Hoyos, the inventor of high-definition liposuction, to serve as an expert panelist in high-definition liposuction. At the American Society of Plastic Surgeon’s The Meeting 2020, Dr. De La Cruz was selected as one of the distinguished faculty and lecturers. He was picked as a panelist and lecturer of special note at the TD ABS Plastic Surgery Meeting in Cartagena, Colombia.

Highly esteemed by his peers and colleagues and well-recognized among medical and industry experts, Dr. Emmanuel De La Cruz has leveraged his influence and skills to carry out many volunteer missions and humanitarian work for people from all different backgrounds. As he has done since he was young, he continues to search for ways to help others. Dr. De La Cruz is very proud of his professional achievements and track record of success in the medical community, but what brings him the greatest sense of fulfillment is being able to help those who need it the most. That is why he has continued unceasingly to spend his time, energy, and resources in the service of others through his humanitarian efforts.

