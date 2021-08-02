Connecticut’s Youth Entrepreneurs Enrich the Community Through Innovative Projects

Youth Entrepreneur Summer Enrichment Program Laquita Joyner-McGraw

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It all began on July 5, 2021, when a determined group of young future leaders gathered to take part in a five-weeklong program aimed at creating positive outcomes in today’s youth, called the Youth Entrepreneur Summer Enrichment Program. For those who took part and completed the task before them, Expo Day will be held on August 6, 2021, at Southern Connecticut State University’s Michael J. Adanti Student Center at 345 Fitch Street, New Haven, CT, from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m., to celebrate the entirety of their efforts.

According to a report by the Brown Center Chalkboard, many parents and educators worry that when the rigors of the pandemic lift, students will return to school with lower achievement. Educators also fear that the gap between high and low achievers will widen, as some students were better equipped to pivot to a virtual learning model than others, but one higher education advocate is turning the tide.

Laquita Joyner-McGraw, a visionary with a heart for the next generation, is changing the narrative by implementing the Youth Entrepreneur Summer Enrichment Program. This Regent University grad and small business consultant fashioned a unique education and experience-based program for tweens and teens who have a desire to change their community and the community at large. The summer program is a vehicle to tap into the gifts that so many young people have, but unfortunately for many, these talents are never recognized and never come to fruition. Through this five-week program, Joyner-McGraw, and her team, show students how to realize their potential as entrepreneurs and innovators.

Through the Genius Generation, children as young as 11 years old begin to understand their innate talents. In the Genius Generation, tweens unearth their personal gifts, which are then supported with the tools and training to succeed. The next level is the Genius Leadership cohort, where high school students model servant leadership principles to become dynamic leaders and forces for good in their communities. The top tier is the Genius Consultant group, aimed at helping young people over 21 with startup incubation services and professional development.

These young people have crossed the finish line in their designed grouping and are one step closer to focusing on their ultimate dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. As a result of being a part of the Youth Entrepreneur Summer Enrichment Program, they received the tools to help carry them to the next level of achievement. The one-of-a-kind Expo event to be held on August 6th will allow them to showcase their projects.

For more information about the Youth Entrepreneur Summer Enrichment Program, donate, or to interview Laquita McGraw, please call 203-392-1710 or

Email: LaquitaMcGraw@youthentrepreneursct.com.