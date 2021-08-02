Government of Jersey Awards 18km Sewer Inspection Project to Electro Scan UK
Mont Orgueil is a castle in Jersey, Channel Islands, that overlooks the harbour of Gorey, also called Gorey Castle by English-speakers and lé Vièr Châté or the Old Castle by Jèrriais-speakers.
Successful Trial in May 2021 Leads to Major Project to Help Prioritize Repairs and Identify Entry Points for Unwanted Infiltration
The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021 and is being overseen by the Department of Infrastructure, Housing & Enviroment, Operations & Transport.”LONDON, ENGLAND, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. announced that work began today on an 18.2 km (60,000 ft) sewer inspection project for the Government of Jersey, Channel Islands.
— Brad Weston, Director, Electro Scan (UK) Limited
Awarded after a successful trial in May 2021, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. had previously evaluated Clay, Concrete, and Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) for leaks either not found or recorded by legacy Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021 and is being overseen by the Department of Infrastructure, Housing & Environment, Operations & Transport, working with Ivan Jackson, Drainage Design, Graeme Le Monnier, Manager of Network Operations, Ed Verrechio, Operations Manager – Network and Compliance, and Andy Downie, Senior Civil Engineer.
"We are delighted to be back in the Channel Islands," stated Brad Weston, Director, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. "And, we're delighted to have our newest member of the Electro Scan team, Chris Fisher, with us to be certified on both our van-based ES-600 and mobile ES equipment, conducting both roadside assessments and open-field inspections in Jersey."
Jersey's population is nearly 110,000 spread across 118.2km2 (45.6 sq mi) of land, or about 0.7 times the size of Washington, D.C.
Not part of the United Kingdom (UK) or European Union (EU), Jersey is a separate possession of the Crown, known as the British Isles, like the Isle of Man.
While high-resolution CCTV cameras have traditionally inspected sewage and stormwater pipes for defects, their inability to determine if cracks go through pipe walls, to assess whether joints are watertight, or to certify CIPP lined pipes as watertight, has led smarter utilities to adopt Electro Scan technology for unambiguous and unbiased leak detection and to certify repairs are leak-free.
Electro Scan's machine-intelligent, non-acoustic, non-visual technology is unaffected by water levels inside of pipes, grease, tides, groundwater conditions, noise, silt, or visual impediments. Instead, automatically geocoding and measuring all pathways where water can flow in and out of a pipe.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has recently been shown to help overcome subjective manual CCTV coding and reporting errors.
Unfortunately, AI programs utilize the same frame-by-frame video files produced by the most advanced cameras which carry the same latent drawbacks as manually-based CCTV, resulting in false condition assessment reporting.
As a result, newer technology from Electro Scan was needed to correctly assess the structural integrity and water tightness of underground pipes.
Founded in 2014, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. maintains its UK headquarters in Covent Gardens, London and earlier this year opened its first UK Electro Scan Service Centre at Unit 15 Kembrey Trade Centre, Aspen Close, Swindon SN2 8AJ.
Jersey is the largest and southernmost of the UK's Channel Islands, with elevations ranging from sea level to 143 meters (469 ft) above sea level.
On 10 October 2008, Jersey recorded its highest tide with a height of 12.3 meters (40.45 ft), with Super Tides sometimes lasting up to five (5) consecutive days at a time and routinely reaching 11 meters (36 ft).
By comparison the Bay of Fundy on the Atlantic coast of North America, between the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and the US state of Maine, is known for having the highest tidal range in the world reaching 14.5 meters (47.5 ft).
In May 2021, Electro Scan performed a number of side-by-side benchmarks comparing Electro Scan's Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) and CCTV video inspections.
In every case, CCTV failed to locate or quantify any leak locations while FELL automatically identified hundreds of missed leaks at pipe wall cracks, joints, and service tap connections.
Representing actionable data for prioritizing repairs & rehabilitation, Electro Scan's trial found that defects in 12 of 34 pipes surveyed contributed eighty-percent (80%) of total defect flows.
Results were available within minutes after each scan using Electro Scan's CriticalSewers® cloud application; then displayed in Innovyze® InfoAsset® Planner via the jointly-developed Application Programming Interface (API) for additional business analytics and risk assessment.
Additionally, Electro Scan was able to test the water tightness of a CIPP sewer rehabilitation, confirming Jersey's successful lining work.
Chris Chesworth, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd., returns to Jersey to oversee daily scanning.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Electro Scan (UK) Ltd., is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets its proprietary equipment, delivering field services and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Follow Electro Scan Inc. on LinkedIn.
HASHTAGS
#acousticsensors #ai #amp7 #artificialintelligence #asce #askchuck #awwa #awwam77 #britishwater #californiadrought #chuckhansen #cipp #conditionassessment #conductivity #deeplearning #drainage #drought #electromagnetic #electroscan #epa #esg #esginvesting #fell #gpm #infrastructure #innovyze #inspection #iot #leak #leaks #leakdetection #leakdetectionoftheyear2021 #lps #m77 #machinelearning #megadrought #ml #nassco #pacp #pcat #piperepair #pressuretransient #resilient #resiliency #sewer #sewerai #sustainability #swan #trenchless #usepa #utilities #wastewater #water #waterai #wsaa #worldbank #wsaa
Janine Mullinix
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-779-0660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn