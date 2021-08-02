Prime IV The District Offers Solutions to Improve Gut Health

Many people are now using IV therapy to address gut health issues. IV therapy delivers 100% absorption via the bloodstream.

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Until recently, the gut has been largely ignored by Western medicine. The health of our digestive system is vital for the functioning of our entire immune system. In fact, the intestinal tract is the biggest immunity organ in our body.

“Research has proven that maintaining a healthy gut is crucial to our overall health,” said Alex Cannon, owner of Prime IV The District. “Whatever your digestive issue, and with proper medical supervision, IV hydration therapy may make a difference for you.” Our intestinal tract has a barrier function as it keeps out bacteria and viruses from being absorbed by our body. It also aids in the absorption of critical nutrients like carbohydrates, minerals, amino acids, and vitamins. These are the main reasons why keeping a healthy gut is particularly important.

Gut Health Issues

------------

Digestive diseases can range from mild to serious. If your gut is not healthy, you may experience constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bloating. A leaky gut, which is known as increased intestinal permeability, is caused by several factors which include alcohol consumption, stress, anti-inflammatory medication, autoimmune illness, diabetes, and food allergies.

Other disorders of the gut may also include Crohn’s Disease, Celiac Disease, Colitis, and food allergies. Another gut issue comes from complications arising from bariatric surgery, which includes dilation of the esophagus, acid reflux, and infection. Addressing these issues is important because it is crucial to our physical health.

IV Therapy

------------

Many people are now using IV therapy to address gut health issues. IV therapy directly targets the cells with nutrients, delivering 100% absorption into the body.

Because of this, medical spas like Prime IV Hydration & Wellness are now offering hydration therapy and injections. If you’re interested in getting this type of therapy, you just have to make sure that the wellness provider has a stellar reputation and uses medically sound and research-proven methods.

IV therapy’s goal is to help clients achieve optimal health through their specialized treatments. It bypasses the gut and infuses the cells straightaway. IV Therapy for gut health should ideally include food sensitivity testing so that the client is made aware of what food to avoid gastrointestinal discomfort.

What Nutrients and Supplements are Used?

------------

For gut health issues, it is best to consult with health experts to determine our nutrient needs and individualized treatment. Since we all have varying issues, each treatment is different from the rest.

However, there are several supplements and nutrients that are crucial to gut health. For instance, glutathione injectables can aid in detoxifying our entire system because they protect the mucus layers and cells of the intestinal tract which would prevent intestinal inflammation.

Zinc and L-glutamine both reduce what’s called a “leaky gut” and protect our intestinal cells against bacteria. Furthermore, L-glutamine serves as a source of energy for the cells within the intestinal tract. Vitamin C, a known anti-oxidant, also protects the intestinal tract by shielding it from the damage caused by inflammation.

Zinc is a mineral that also helps the gut. It helps control intestinal permeability and serves an important function in metabolism. Lastly, amino acids are useful for gut disorders because it detoxifies unhealthy bacteria and tissues, rebuilds gastrointestinal cells, and aids in strengthening the immune system.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – The District (South Jordan) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all-natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan. Contact this location directly online at www.primeivthedistrict.com, via email at info@primeivthedistrict.com, or by calling 385.787.6868.

Prime IV The District is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

