Attempted Murder Investigation Underway In Cecil County

July 31, 2021

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent attempted murder of a man found shot in a residential neighborhood in Cecil County around midnight last night.

The victim is identified as George Griffin, 36, of Perryville. Griffin was found lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Christiana Care Hospital in Delaware where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Shortly after midnight last night, Maryland State Police were contacted to assist the Perryville Police Department with an attempted murder in the 300 block of Front Street in Perryville. State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division North Division responded to conduct the investigation. Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found the victim, later identified as Griffin, lying on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood. He had been shot and was transported to the hospital.

Investigators were able to locate video of the attempted murder from the scene. That video showed the victim walking with an individual believed to be the suspect who was wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants. The suspect then turns toward the victim and fires numerous shots before the victim falls to the ground. No further information is known about the suspect at this time. The suspect turned and fled the scene.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit also responded.

Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

