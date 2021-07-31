Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zambia: Brazil Partners with WFP to Provide Personal Protective Equipment to the Government of Zambia

This week, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) procured and delivered personal protective equipment, funded by Brazil to the Ministry of Health in Zambia. The equipment, consisting of 1,315 white overalls and 11,505 disposable gowns will be used in Zambia’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

To date, Zambia has recorded over 192,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,295 deaths.

“We hope this gesture from the Brazilian Government can be of help to Zambia in its critical fight against a disease that is affecting all the countries with no discrimination. It is also important to highlight that Brazil’s humanitarian aid singles out the importance of our bilateral relations and the friendship that both countries have enjoyed for over half a century,” says H.E. Arthur Henrique Villanova Nogueira, Ambassador of Brazil.

“WFP Zambia is utilizing our supply chain expertise and experience to transport the equipment to where it is needed the most. We need more partnerships like this to combat COVID-19 – and we are proud to assist in the effort,’’ says Jayoung Lee, WFP Deputy Country Director and Officer in Charge.

In addition to service provision activities, WFP Zambia provided cash assistance to over 312,000 vulnerable people impacted by the negative effects of COVID-19. Between July 2020 and April 2021, WFP disbursed over US$ 7.8 million to targeted households, helping them cope during the onset of the pandemic and allowing them to meet their food and nutrition needs.

