UNSMIL Welcomes the Opening of the Coastal Road, Praises the Efforts of 5+5 Joint Military Commission

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the official opening of the Coastal Road, in the presence of UNSMIL, effective 30 July 2021. The Mission congratulates the Libyan people, national and local authorities, institutions, and stakeholders involved, especially the role of 5+5 JMC in this landmark and historic achievement. The Mission acknowledges the support provided by the Presidency Council, and the Government of National Unity under the leadership of the Prime Minister in this regard. The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of UNSMIL, Ján Kubiš, thanked PM Abdelhamid AlDabaiba for the release of salaries for the security forces.

Special Envoy Kubiš, hailed the ongoing efforts and achievements of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and its sub-committees for laying foundations for durable peace in Libya. The opening of the Coastal Road is another step in strengthening peace, security, and stability in the country, and in the unification of its institutions, said the Special Envoy. The exemplary work of the 5+5 JMC is also a signal to the leaders of the country to set aside their differences and work together to implement the Roadmap and hold elections on 24 December 2021.

"In addition to other significant confidence-building measures achieved thus far, such as the resumption of flights and the exchange of detainees, the opening of the Coastal Road is a critical step to further the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement of 23 October 2020 and, equally importantly, to allow the free movement of commerce, humanitarian support and the people of Libya,” said the Special Envoy for Libya. "The next major step in the Ceasefire Agreement’s implementation process is to commence the withdrawal of all mercenaries, foreign fighters, and forces from Libya without delay, starting with the withdrawal of the first groups of foreign mercenaries and fighters from both sides., he added.

Before the opening of the Coastal Road in a telephone conversation with the Special Envoy, the JMC acknowledged the critical role of the Special Envoy and UNSMIL in support of the JMC’s work and requested the Special Envoy, the continued assistance of the Mission in implementing the Ceasefire Agreement. The JMC called on the Mission to facilitate a meeting with international stakeholders to discuss a plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libya without delay. The JMC also requested the expeditious deployment of the UN Ceasefire monitors in support of the Libyan-led Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism. The Special Envoy reaffirmed the UN’s commitment and continued support to the work of the JMC as well as its support for the requests of the Commission. Special Envoy Kubiš assured the JMC that he will work with all relevant national and international stakeholders to advance the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement.

In accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2570 of 16 April 2021 and the Ceasefire Agreement, the Mission renews its call to all concerned national and international parties to expedite the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement and to support the exemplary efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.