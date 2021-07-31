Judith August Cosmetics Launches Exciting New Line of Plastic-Free & Eco-Friendly Lipstick Pencils

The company has been a staple in the beauty industry since 1986.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judith August Cosmetics is pleased to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated line of plastic-free and eco-friendly lipstick pencils.For over 30 years, Judith August Cosmetics has created effective, multi-purpose makeup designed to meet the unique needs of each user. With a passion for creating the best corrective concealers on the market, founder and former model Judith August is still creating relevant and useful products, focusing more now on color cosmetics.In the company’s most recent news, Judith August Cosmetics has launched its most exciting product to date – The Everything Pencil – Semi-Matte Rouge Lipstick Pencil . This lipstick pencil is a multi-use, vegan, eco-friendly pencil for the lips and cheeks. The pencil has a creamy, semi-matte finish, formulated with Vitamin E, Sweet Almond Oil, and Shea Butter to make it the ultimate resource for nourishing and moisturizing the lips.“We couldn’t be more excited about the release of our new lipstick pencils to our loyal consumers,” says owner Judith August. “As a small, indie company, we are always looking for ways to innovate and become more environmentally conscious and our new launch is a highly anticipated extension of our keystone product, The Everything Pencil – Face & Body Concealer . We anticipate The Everything Pencil – Semi-Matte Rouge Lipstick will be a huge hit!”The Everything Pencil – Semi-Matte Rouge Lipstick provides users with a host of benefits and features, including:• Zero-waste packaging in biodegradable paper from sustainable forestry• Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and paraben-free• Three stunning shades: Love, Chic, and Showgirl• Multi-purpose use for lips and/or cheeks• Affordable pricing• Fast delivery• And more!Currently, The Everything Pencil – Semi-Matte Rouge Lipstick is available in packages of one, two, or three for those who prefer to purchase more and save.For more information about Judith August Cosmetics or to view the company’s full line of products, please visit https://judithaugustcosmetics.com About Judith August CosmeticsJudith August Cosmetics was created in 1986 by founder Judith August, who developed the first concealer in a pencil form in the United States. Since then, the company has remained true to its mission to stay small and exclusive in order to provide effective multi-use products in small batches. You can find August’s line of cosmetics sold in exclusive pharmacies, catalogs, specialty stores, plastic surgeon’s offices and in spas and salons nationwide.