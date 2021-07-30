Announcing Hot Tub Removal in Puyallup, Washington
EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to take those old hot tubs out of your backyard and replace them with something more useful. Hot tub removal is a part of the process when you are ready to start fresh. Hot tubs are made from metal, insulation foam, plastic, and water to be recycled or disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Rainier Junk Removal has been helping homeowners in Puyallup, Washington remove their hot tub for years now! We will provide you with all the information you need about how we dispose of your spa cover and how to prep it for disposal.
If you're interested in recycling your spa cover instead of throwing it away, read on!
1. What is a hot tub made of?
Hot tubs are made of metal, insulation foam, plastic, and water. Spas are made of metal (typically steel) or fiberglass with a cover that is either polyester or vinyl, which contains PVC plastics. Hot tubs have an interior built-in pump to circulate the water while spas do not. Hot tubs also use electricity for heating, whereas spas use propane or natural gas. Hot tubs typically have seats and jets to massage your back, whereas spas do not, but they may be available as an optional add-on for a spa purchase.
2. How do you dispose of a hot tub?
Disposing of a hot tub is pretty straightforward. Make sure you take apart your hot tub by cutting it first to make to process easier. Once the hot tub is cut apart, remove any debris accumulated in the water and drain it. Hot tubs can be disposed of by taking them to a recycling center or hazardous waste facility for free.
3. How does Rainier Junk Removal dispose of your old hot tub?
Our team is professionally trained in removing old hot tubs. We make sure to take all precautions when taking apart your hot tub and taking it to the right place to be disposed of. This will save you, the homeowner, a great deal of time and money! Don't worry about renting a truck or saw to haul away your old tub when you can give Rainier Junk Removal a call!
4. What can I do with my old spa cover?
Your old spa cover can be recycled with your hot tub. If you're worried about water, don't sweat it! Hot tubs are drained of all their fluids before being disposed of, so there's nothing to worry about when recycling the covers.
5. Why should I recycle my spa cover and not throw it in the trash?
Spa covers should be recycled instead of thrown away because they are made of a material that will take hundreds of years to decompose.
The disposal process for hot tubs is very long and pricey, so by recycling your spa cover, you're helping make the world a cleaner place! Recycling just one old spa cover can save up to three cubic yards of landfill space.
If you are looking for an experienced team to remove your old hot tub, Rainier Junk Removal is here! To learn more about our junk removal services, give us a call today at 253-345-JUNK or visit our website www.RainierJunkRemoval.com.
Kellen Becker
Kellen Becker
