Paragon ISG Opens Midland Texas Facility To Serve Permian and Delaware Basins
Leader in drilling fluids, solids control, and dewatering gears up for regional growthHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas, August 2, 2021 – Paragon Integrated Services Group LLC ("Paragon"), a leader in providing drilling fluids, solids control, dewatering, and environmental services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility in Midland, Texas.
Paragon has already been actively operating on rigs and serving customers in the Permian Basin, and this new permanent facility represents Paragon’s continued investment in West Texas and its dedication to serving existing clients and new operators in the Permian and Delaware Basins. It also underscores the strength of the company’s strategy to grow its capabilities in regions critical to the oil and gas industry.
Driven by performance and powered by people, this newest location services customers with the highest standards of operational excellence in the safest environment possible. Paragon looks forward to becoming the region’s preferred source for total fluids management. Paragon promises to deliver best in class service that drives optimal value and performance for its customers and their employees. That is the Paragon Promise.
"Our well-capitalized team is expanding in basins across the United States," commented Rafael Andres Diaz-Granados, Chief Executive Officer of Paragon. "This latest investment brings Paragon one step closer to being the premier national independent drilling fluids, solids control, dewatering and environmental services provider on U.S. land."
“I am excited for what lays ahead for Paragon in the Permian Basin, and that we are already at work here” said Chris Pennington, Paragon’s President. “Paragon has been actively servicing customers in other regions for almost a year now, but as the largest region for drilling rigs, we view the Permian as critical to our growth strategy. Thomas Talbott, Dusty Mitchell and the rest of the Midland team will be instrumental in our service to new and existing Permian customers as we scale our operations and build solid partnerships with our clients.”
“Paragon is doing a great job in the Permian for us. Keep it up!“ said Kim Hawthorn, Superintendent of Kaiser-Francis Oil Company.
About Paragon Integrated Services Group LLC
Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in July 2020, Paragon is an industry-leading integrated services company that specializes in providing drilling fluids, solids control, dewatering and environmental services across the United States. Paragon is owned by Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. For more information on Paragon ISG, please visit www.paragonisg.com.
About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC
Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 141 add-on acquisitions.
Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.
Celina Carter
Paragon ISG
info@paragonisg.com