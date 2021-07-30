Sally Hohnberger On Creating A Vision For Your Family
Sally Hohnberger believes A Mission Statement and Vision can also be translated into creating a connected familyOLATHE, , CO, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first thing a person does before opening or financing a new business is to create a business plan that includes a mission statement and a vision for their new venture. As an active member of Empowered Living Ministries, Sally Hohnberger believes these same principles can also be translated into creating a connected family.
Sally Hohnberger on the benefits of a family vision
What is a connected family?
Sally Hohnberger sees a connected family as one that works together to build a strong team with everyone working together for the success of the family. This means fostering bonds of trust and building a family culture that embraces honest communication and open dialogue.
A connected family will respect each individual's interests, goals, and plans. But, Sally Hohnberger also believes in the principles of Empowered Living Ministries, where a connected family will have a well-defined structure. This includes a strong foundation based on spiritual principles, and one where the parents take the role as leaders.
How to create a family vision
Sally Hohnberger describes a family vision simply and purely. It is a set of family and individual goals that are worked towards individually and collectively. This vision must take into account each member's unique personality. Where one child is very adventurous and active, another may love to read and enjoy simple outings with the family.
Without pre planning or a family vision, it may be difficult to meet the needs of these two distinct family personalities. LIkewise, each parent will also have their strengths and deficits when it comes to finances, supervision, teaching, nurturing, and much more.
So, why not sit together as a family, and separately as parents, to create a family vision. This will include hard choices such as family rules that should not be broken.
Your family vision is projected publicly
This is one of the greatest benefits of having a family vision - that is, it states to your friends, extended family, and associates your family's distinct culture, according to Sally Hohnberger. And this is accomplished without words or material possessions, but with actions.
How guests that enter your home are treated, how your children initiate friendships at school, how your family spends their spare time, and how well everyone accomplishes work and school life can all be tied back to your family's vision.
Consider the mission statement of Empowered Living Ministries, which includes this excerpt:
"It was the mission of Jesus not only to reconcile men to God, but also to empower them to live a new life. Likewise, it is our mission to direct all to a full reconciliation with God through His Son, finding there the power to live a godly life and build an empowered marriage, family, and home."
Sally Hohnberger knows there is power available from God, to all, to live a godly life. But, it doesn't come by happenstance. Take the time to create a vision for your family. Talk about it and expect everyone to live by it. Be always ready to make adjustments or follow different paths as guided by a loving Heavenly Father.
