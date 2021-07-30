Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker on Boulder Loop Trail

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 30, 2021

Albany, NH – On Thursday, July 29, shortly before noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Boulder Loop Trail. The hiker was Jordan Van Savage, 32, of Brunswick, ME. Van Savage was hiking with a friend and they were descending the trail when she stepped on a rock that slid, causing her to slip and injure her ankle. She was unable to bear weight on the injured leg.

A passing hiker was able to find cell service further up the trail and placed a call to 911 for help. Along with Conservation Officers, members of Conway Fire and Rescue, SOLO students, and the US Forest Service responded. Jordan was located just under one mile from the trailhead. She was placed in a litter and carried out. She arrived at a waiting ambulance shortly before 2:00 p.m., and was taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

