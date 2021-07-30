Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, analyzes this season's Premier League title race
Manchester United soccer fan Cory Cole of Brielle, NJ, takes a closer look at the title race for the 2021-2022 Premier League season.
Cory Cole is a graduate of Rutgers University with a background in carpentry, construction, and classic car restoration. An avid sports fan, he's also a gifted soccer player and a longtime follower of Manchester United. Here, Cole takes a closer look at his club's hopes of glory in this year's race for the Premier League title.
— Cory R. Cole of Brielle
"Several clubs have been handed a daunting start to this year's Premier League season, including our close rival, Manchester City," says New Jersey native and Manchester United supporter Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, commenting from his home in Monmouth County.
Cole goes on to explain that Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the first game of the 2021-2022 season. "They'll then go on to face Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City, and Arsenal in just their first few matches," he adds, "in defense of their Premier League title."
Big opening weekend for Manchester United, says Cole
It'll be a big opening weekend for Rutgers University graduate Cory Cole's own club, too, he further reveals, as Manchester United go head-to-head with old rivals Leeds. "We'll play legendary rivals Leeds United at home at Old Trafford on August 14," reports Cole, "before facing Southampton the following weekend."
The opening August 14-15 weekend will also be a big one for newly promoted Brentford, according to the soccer fan. They'll be kicking off their first-ever season in the Premier League with a game against local side Arsenal, the expert reveals.
"Later in the month, Brentford's London neighbors, Arsenal, will go up against Champions League stars Chelsea and 2020-2021 Premier League title holders City," says Cole. It'll be a tough start for Mikel Arteta's team, he believes, as Arsenal approach their first season without European soccer in two and a half decades.
Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, hopeful of Premier League glory
There's no doubt that Manchester United's opening clash with Leeds is unlikely to be a walk in the park, Cory Cole of Brielle, NJ, admits. Nevertheless, and despite not securing a league title in almost a decade, the Monmouth County-based soccer fan is confident that a Premier League win may be on the cards for his team this year, particularly as last season's runners-up.
"As it stands, many clubs have something of a mountain to climb," adds Manchester United supporter Cole, wrapping up, "but I'm hopeful of our chances of Premier League glory in 2022, as are many other United fans going into the upcoming soccer season."
Cory R. Cole lives and works in Brielle, New Jersey. A talented carpenter, since graduating from Rutgers University, Cole has embraced a passion for construction and fabrication, rebuilding several old and dilapidated homes in the process. He's also used his skills to restore a number of classic cars – something that the New Jersey native is equally passionate about. His other interests include keeping fit, surfing, snowboarding, and scuba diving.
