The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) Goes Back To Its Roots
VICEX is about to enter its 20th year in business, and it is celebrating by going back to its original name: The Vice Fund.
USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. (The Vice Fund: VICEX)DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Way back on August 30, 2002, The Vice Fund was launched and became a household name very quickly, garnering all kinds of media attention, from Good Morning America to Jim Cramer and hundreds of other media hits along the way.
VICEX is about to enter its 20th year in business, and it is celebrating by going back to its original name: The Vice Fund. Over the past two decades, the fund has changed its name for short periods of time. In fact, one year ago, it was known at The Vitium Global Fund. Vitium, which is the Latin for Vice, was a slick way for the fund to calm its politically correct naysayers.
“The fund is unapologetically going back to its original name because we believe in the four core sectors that the fund invests in, namely alcohol, gaming, tobacco, and defense,” said Paul Strehle, President of USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc., and Portfolio Manager of VICEX.
Paul added, "VICEX is an innovative and enduring fund in the competitive landscape of thematic mutual funds. We chose this anniversary to go back to the fund’s original name because we believe the valuations for so-called ‘sin stocks’ are extremely compelling relative to the market at large. This is a great opportunity for us to connect with our original supporters.”
Potential reasons to consider investing in The Vice Fund:
• Holdings with historically higher brand loyalty and pricing inelasticity
• Global industries that have been around for centuries
• Significant cash flow generators with the potential for attractive dividends
• We can invest in companies that are excluded by many other funds
______________________
HOW TO INVEST:
The Vice Fund (symbol, VICEX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us by completing the steps listed below. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options.
About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. (www.USAMutuals.com):
With a history spanning three decades, USA Mutuals has long been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both the institutional and retail marketplaces. Originally founded in 1994, as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) is an open-end mutual fund that invests in the global beverages, defense, casino gaming, and tobacco sectors.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 1.866.264.8783 or going to www.USAMutuals.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund will concentrate its net assets in industries that have significant barriers to entry including the alcoholic beverages, tobacco, gaming and defense/aerospace industries, the Fund may be subject to the risks affecting those industries, including the risk that the securities of companies within those industries will underperform due to adverse economic conditions, regulatory or legislative changes or increased competition affecting those industries, more than would a fund that invests in a wide variety of industries. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund invests in smaller companies, which involve additional risks, such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could result in losing more than the amount invested. If a security sold short increases in price, the Fund may have to cover its short position at a higher price than the short sale price, resulting in a loss. There is no guarantee that dividend-paying stocks will continue to pay dividends.
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
6460-NLD-08032021
Shareholder Services
USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.
+1 800-688-8257
fundindfo@usamutuals.com
