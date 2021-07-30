Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Announces New Incentive Plan for State Teammates Working in 24/7 Facilities

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new incentive plan for state teammates aimed at helping to fill critical staff positions in the State’s 24/7 facilities.

“With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and a strong and talented workforce in Nebraska, we want to ensure that we continue to attract and retain talent at the State,” said Governor Ricketts. “This incentive plan is one way we are working to achieve this goal. My administration will continue to assess and respond to the staffing needs of critical positions so we can continue to deliver a high level of service throughout the State.”

The incentive plan consists of bonuses that will impact teammates with the Departments of Correctional Services (NDCS), Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA).

Incentives for NDCS teammates will focus on protective custody positions, nursing positions, food service positions, with additional incentives targeting positions at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute (TSCI). Incentives will include commuting, transfer, and retention bonuses. There will also be an increase to the existing sign-on bonus program. Also benefiting from new retention and sign-on bonuses will be certain health care and food service positions at 24/7 facilities in DHHS and NDVA.

“The Department of Administrative Services has been working hand-in-hand with our fellow agencies on putting together a plan to help hire and retain critical positions in state government,” said Jason Jackson, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Governor Pete Ricketts. “The positions in this incentive plan were identified as critical for ongoing operations of our 24/7 facilities. We will continue to monitor the labor market and our staffing needs to ensure the State remains a competitive employer of choice.”

The first bonuses as part of the incentive plan will be paid in September 2021.

###