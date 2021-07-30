(Video) Iran - Activities of Defiant Youths and MEK Supporters Commemorating 33rd Anniversary of the 1988 Massacre

The thirty-third anniversary of the 1988 massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners, more than 90% of whom are supporters and members of the MEK.

MEK supporters carried out these activities in harsh-security conditions and while the State Security Force was on high alert. Local communities welcomed the activities with enthusiasm.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, July 29, 2021, on the thirty-third anniversary of the 1988 massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners, more than 90% of whom were supporters and members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (AKA, Mujahedin-e Khalq, MEK, PMOI),

Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK reiterated the need for justice and prosecution of the perpetrators of this great crime, especially Ebrahim Raisi, known as the henchman of the massacre. He is scheduled to take office as the regime’s president next week.

Defiant youth and MEK supporters held pictures of the victims of the 1988 massacre, who were executed because they chose to remain steadfast in their commitment to Iran's freedom and refused to denounce the MEK.

By these acts, they called for justice to be imposed on those responsible for the massacre.

They also carried placards with slogans such as:

"The murderer [Ebrahim] Raisi must be prosecuted,”

“The criminal Raisi (should know), he will be held accountable,”

“we will neither forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre,”

“Death to Raisi, the henchman of 1988 massacre – hail to Rajavi.”

Resistance Units and Mujahedin-e Khalq supporters also hanged banners on overhead paths on major motorways in Tehran and other cities.

The banners quoted speeches by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on the 1988 massacre, and Ebrahim Raisi’s role in that crime against humanity.

The banners read:

"Maryam Rajavi: Raisi is guilty because even today he is still defending all his past crimes,"

"Maryam Rajavi: The 1988 massacre is one of the darkest moments in contemporary Iranian history,"

"Maryam Rajavi, today, the justice movement for the massacred victims is part of the movement of all Iranians to overthrow the regime,"

“Neither hiding the truth, nor destroying mass graves of the martyrs, or hiding their political tendencies (MEK), can stop the justice movement.”

Resistance Units and MEK supporters carried out these activities in harsh-security conditions and while the State Security Force and the Basiji militias were on high alert.

Local communities welcomed the activities with enthusiasm.

These activities took place in Greater Tehran, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Lahijan, Shahriar, Amol, Shiraz, Babolsar, Tabriz, Khorasan, Rasht, Kerman, Torbat-e Jam, Karaj, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Bandar Abbas, Yazd, Anzali, and Qazvin. Pictures of some of these activities could be seen below.

July 30, 2021

UN experts call for investigation of 1988 Massacre in Iran - December 2020

(Video) Iran - Activities of Defiant Youths and MEK Supporters Commemorating 33rd Anniversary of the 1988 Massacre

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

