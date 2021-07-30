Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period – Howard University

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit for Howard University

Notice is hereby given that Howard University has applied for a Title V air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) to operate the following emission units and miscellaneous sources of air emissions at Howard University, located at 2400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20059:

Boilers

Emission Unit ID

Emission Unit Name

Location

Heat Input Capacity (MMBtu/hr)

HUSC #4

CU-18

2244 10th St NW

8.27

Power Plant Temporary Boiler #3

CU-19

2240 6th Street NW

37

Power Plant Temporary Boiler #4

CU-20

2240 6th Street NW

37

Power Plant Temporary Boiler #5

CU-21

2240 6th Street NW

37.8

Power Plant Temporary Boiler #6

CU-22

2240 6th Street NW

37

Howard University Hospital (HUH) Temporary Boiler

CU-23

2041 Georgia Avenue NW

37

Generator Sets*

Emission Unit ID

Emission Unit Location

Generator Output (kWe)

Engine Output (bhp)

Fuel

EG-1

Admin Building

250

419

Diesel

EG-2

Bethune Annex

350

587

Diesel

EG-8

College of Medicine #1

125

210

Diesel

EG-18

New Health Science Library

350

587

Diesel

EG-23

WHUR 96.3

50

84

Diesel

EG-29

HUSC #1

25

50

Diesel

EG-30

HU Middle School

65

101

Diesel

EG-31

College of Pharmacy

100

157.5

Diesel

EG-32

Wonder Plaza Portable Trailer Mtd.

200

314

Diesel

EG-33

WHUT TV

150

237

Diesel

EG-34

HUIRB

350

536

Natural Gas

GEN-35

College of Medicine #2

30

49

Diesel

EG-36

Cramton Auditorium

150

275

Diesel

EG-39

College of Dentistry

30

84

Natural Gas

EG-45

Medical Arts Building #2

20

36.3

Diesel

Other Significant Units

HUSC Gasoline Dispensing Station with one nozzle

One (1) 6,000 gallon gasoline underground storage tank (UST-2)

*All generator sets listed are emergency generator sets except GEN-35.

Miscellaneous Activities:

  • One (1) Underground Storage Tank (UST) for diesel;
  • Fifteen (15) Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs) for diesel;
  • Twenty-four induced draft cooling towers;
  • Laboratory fume hoods;
  • Morgue;
  • Photography developing equipment;
  • Woodworking shop dust collection systems in the Sculpture and Fine Arts Buildings; and
  • Forty-four natural gas-fired external combustion units with heat input ratings less than 5 MMBTU/hr.

The contact person for the facility is Ms. Susan Dreyer at (443)-962-0149 or [email protected].

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

Plant-wide Emissions Summary (tons per year)
Pollutant Potential Emissions

Oxides of Sulfur (SOx)

0.60

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

84.68

Particulate Matter (PM)

31.01

PM10

29.64

PM2.5

29.64

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

10.89

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

59.65

Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs)

3.25

This facility has the potential to emit 84.68 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx). The value for this criteria pollutant exceeds the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NOx. Because potential emissions of NOx exceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 006-R2 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. 

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours   Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 30, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Thomas Olmstead at (202) 535- 2273 or [email protected].

