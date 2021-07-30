Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period – Howard University

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit for Howard University

Notice is hereby given that Howard University has applied for a Title V air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) to operate the following emission units and miscellaneous sources of air emissions at Howard University, located at 2400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20059:

Boilers Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Name Location Heat Input Capacity (MMBtu/hr) HUSC #4 CU-18 2244 10th St NW 8.27 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #3 CU-19 2240 6th Street NW 37 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #4 CU-20 2240 6th Street NW 37 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #5 CU-21 2240 6th Street NW 37.8 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #6 CU-22 2240 6th Street NW 37 Howard University Hospital (HUH) Temporary Boiler CU-23 2041 Georgia Avenue NW 37 Generator Sets* Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Location Generator Output (kWe) Engine Output (bhp) Fuel EG-1 Admin Building 250 419 Diesel EG-2 Bethune Annex 350 587 Diesel EG-8 College of Medicine #1 125 210 Diesel EG-18 New Health Science Library 350 587 Diesel EG-23 WHUR 96.3 50 84 Diesel EG-29 HUSC #1 25 50 Diesel EG-30 HU Middle School 65 101 Diesel EG-31 College of Pharmacy 100 157.5 Diesel EG-32 Wonder Plaza Portable Trailer Mtd. 200 314 Diesel EG-33 WHUT TV 150 237 Diesel EG-34 HUIRB 350 536 Natural Gas GEN-35 College of Medicine #2 30 49 Diesel EG-36 Cramton Auditorium 150 275 Diesel EG-39 College of Dentistry 30 84 Natural Gas EG-45 Medical Arts Building #2 20 36.3 Diesel Other Significant Units HUSC Gasoline Dispensing Station with one nozzle One (1) 6,000 gallon gasoline underground storage tank (UST-2)

*All generator sets listed are emergency generator sets except GEN-35.

Miscellaneous Activities:

One (1) Underground Storage Tank (UST) for diesel;

Fifteen (15) Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs) for diesel;

Twenty-four induced draft cooling towers;

Laboratory fume hoods;

Morgue;

Photography developing equipment;

Woodworking shop dust collection systems in the Sculpture and Fine Arts Buildings; and

Forty-four natural gas-fired external combustion units with heat input ratings less than 5 MMBTU/hr.

The contact person for the facility is Ms. Susan Dreyer at (443)-962-0149 or [email protected].

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

Plant-wide Emissions Summary (tons per year) Pollutant Potential Emissions Oxides of Sulfur (SO x ) 0.60 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 84.68 Particulate Matter (PM) 31.01 PM10 29.64 PM2.5 29.64 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 10.89 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 59.65 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 3.25

This facility has the potential to emit 84.68 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NO x ). The value for this criteria pollutant exceeds the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NO x . Because potential emissions of NO x exceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 006-R2 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 30, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Thomas Olmstead at (202) 535- 2273 or [email protected].