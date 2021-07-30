Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Wimberley

July 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Wimberley will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, August 3.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Wimberley's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Wimberley will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I am committed to working alongside community and business leaders in Wimberley to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Wimberley

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 6 pm CT

Wimberley Community Center

14068 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley, TX 78676

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Nathan Glaiser, Planning and Development Coordinator, City of Wimberley: nglaiser@cityofwimberley.com or (512) 648-2411

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities