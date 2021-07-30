Signature Auto Group Makes Game-Changing Move with New Florida Expansion

The expansion is a result of the vast number of people moving from the Northeast US to Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Auto Group is pleased to announce it is expanding its operations to Florida in an exciting game-changing move for the company.Signature Auto Group is a trusted car leasing company, recognized with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. For the past 15 years, the company has been serving the people of the New York and Tri-State areas with all their vehicle needs, from leasing and financing, to used car sales, and insurance. A true one stop shop for car shopping is now in Florida with the arrival of Signature Auto Group Florida Signature Auto Group Florida’s grand opening is in part due to the large number of Northeastern US residents making the move to Florida, which the company attributes to the ongoing global pandemic and the surge in baby boomers retiring. The influx of people from places like New York City and Boston into Florida’s cities has created a need for a more convenient and affordable car leasing platform. Bringing over 15 years of experience along with them, the Signature Florida team is poised to shake up the automotive industry within Florida.“We always strive to meet the needs of consumers and we see a need in Florida to provide reputable auto leasing services in the state,” says a spokesperson for the company. “As such, we feel our recent expansion will help new Floridians receive the best care possible when leasing a new vehicle and we are proud to be able to serve residents of the state.”Using Signature Auto Group Florida’s modern website, you can lease a car fully online, whether you are on a beach in Miami or your pool in Palm Beach. Signature’s completely online leasing experience includes attractive options like sign and drive leasing and zero down leasing, which is now proudly offered in Florida! All of this, coupled with complimentary delivery, makes Signature Auto Group Florida’s service second to none.To support Floridians in finding the vehicle of their dreams, Signature Auto Group Florida offers a host of fully online and remote leasing options and benefits, including:●Shop lease deals online from the comfort of the home or office●All brands and models available●Complimentary delivery●No wasting time at dealerships●Flexible financing and leasing terms●Offering vehicle insurance from over 20 different carriers●And more!What truly sets the company apart from the competition, however, is its zero-pressure sales practices and vast experiences – both of which are unparalleled in the industry.For more information about Signature Auto Group Florida, please visit https://signatureautoworld.com/ About Signature Auto Group FloridaSignature Auto Group is a reputable car leasing company, based in New York and Florida. The company’s talented, loyal, and motivated staff go above and beyond to support clients before, during, and after leasing a vehicle – a claim most other companies simply cannot make. Signature Auto Group boasts extensive inventory including all brands and models of vehicles, with numerous specials being offered throughout the year.